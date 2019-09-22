MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Air Force continued to soar high as the Lady Jet Spikers downed the BanKo Perlas Spikers in straight sets, 26-24, 25-8, 25-21 in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference on Sunday, September 22 at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

After dropping their first 5 games, the returning Air Force squad sustained its fiery streak and booked a fifth straight victory in convincing fashion against the Perlas Spikers, who had Kathy Bersola returning in the 2nd set after an injury scare in the opening frame.

Joy Cases scored 15 points along with 15 excellent digs while Dell Palomata displayed another fine performance with 14 markers for the Lady Jet Spikers.

Veteran setter Wendy Semana directed their offense with 23 excellent sets while May Ann Pantino chipped in 13 points and 12 digs for the Air Force.

The Perlas Spikers tried to come back late in the opening frame with 4 unanswered points and moved at set point, 24-22, but the Jet Spikers capitalized on Dzi Gervacio’s back-to-back attack errors to spark a 4-0 rally and close the set in their favor.

Air Force caught BanKo dozing off in the next frame and used a huge 13-1 blitz to demolish the Perlas Spikers with a 17-point blowout, 25-8.

Gervacio (10) and Nicole Tiamzon (9), who had a combined 19 points, kept BanKo within an inch early in the 3rd set, but Palomata and Cases kept the Jet Spikers’ offense going to seal the win.

The Perlas Spikers slipped to a 6-4 win-loss record.

Petro Gazz drubs winless Chef’s Classics

The Petro Gazz Angels returned from their Taiwan stint and closed their first-round campaign with a straight-set victory over the depleted Chef’s Classics, 25-15, 25-19, 25-18.

Paneng Mercado and Jonah Sabete led the Angels to their fifth straight victory by scoring 11 markers apiece, while Jovelyn Prado added 9 points and 14 excellent digs.

Relea Saet dished out 22 excellent sets while libero Cienne Cruz had 14 excellent digs and 13 excellent receptions for Petro Gazz, which improved to 6-2.

The Angels quickly found their groove and fired 5 unanswered points in the opening frame to grab a 10-point advantage, 23-13, on the way to an easy set win.

More of the same happened early in the 2nd set as Petro Gazz staged a 7-0 spurt to build a 19-11 separation.

The Lady Red Spikers, though, capitalized on the Angels’ multiple errors in the latter part of the 2nd frame before Maricar Baloaloa and Prado stabilized the Petro Gazz offense and delivered their last two points.

Chef’s Classics had a better start in the 3rd set and held a 9-8 lead before the Angels unleashed another run to forge a 15-9 advantage that eventually turned to a clean sweep victory.

Julia Angeles had 16 excellent digs and 11 excellent receptions while Cecilla Bangad and Bien Juanillo scored 7 and 5 markers, respectively, for the Lady Red Spikers. – Rappler.com