The Blaze Spikers buck off a rare set loss to remain unbeaten in the Grand Prix

Published 7:55 PM, April 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Petron Blaze Spikers moved one win away from a return trip to the championship round with a four-set win over the Cignal HD Spikers in the 2019 Philippine SuperLiga semifinals.

Petron bucked off a lethargic start before pulling off a 20-25, 25-14, 25-13, 25-18 win over Cignal in Game 1 of the best-of-three series at the Arena in San Juan on Tuesday, April 23.

The Blaze Spikers absorbed just their second set loss in the tournament but they quickly regained their bearings behind imports Katherine Bell and Stephanie Niemer to tally their 16th straight win.

Bell and Niemer each fired 24 points while receiving decent help from Mika Reyes, who added 6 points, and Ces Molina, Remy Palma and Rhea Dimaculangan, who conjoined for 12 points.

Erica Wilson had 19 points and Anastasia Artemeva delivered 14 points but their efforts were not enough for the HD Spikers to stage a shocker.

Petron eyes to sweep the series when it faces Cignal in Game 2 on Thursday, April 25, at the same venue.

In the other match, the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers drew first blood against the PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters in their respective semifinals clash with a 25-14, 18-25, 25-16, 25-22 win. – Rappler.com