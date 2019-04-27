Smash Bacolod, Perlas, UST 1 and University of Negros Occidental-Recoletos are the last 4 teams in the women's division

Published 7:30 PM, April 27, 2019

DUMAGUETE CITY – Smash Bacolod's Bianca Lizares and Jennifer Cosas sustained their solid play with a 21-19, 21-19 win over Air Force 1's May Ann Pantino and Jozza Cabalsa to advance in the BVR On Tour: Dumaguete Open semifinals on Saturday, April 27, at the Rizal Boulevard sand court here.

Working wonders with her first-time partnership with Cosas, Lizares was instrumental in keeping Bacolod unbeaten in 4 matches, including a perfect 3-0 slate in pool play Friday April 26.

Perlas pair of Bea Tan and Dij Rodriguez fashioned out a 21-8, 21-16 victory over Rizal Technological University's Reyann Cañete and Sayrel Bermeo to arrange a semis clash with Lizares and Cosas.

Tan and Rodriguez, who are perfect in 3 games, eye a third championship in as many legs this year.

Two Air Force teams, meanwhile, led the men's semifinalists.

Ranran Abdilla and Lopez bested Bacolod's Christian Marcelino and Simon Aguillon, 21-17, 21-12, while Mike Abria and Jade Becaldo nipped NU Boysen's James Buytrago and Pol Salvador, 21-16, 16-21, 17-15.

University of Negros Occidental-Recoletos alums Alexa Polidario and Erjane Magdato, last year's Dumaguete leg winners, first advanced to the women's semis with a 21-9, 21-16 romp of University of Santo Tomas 2's MJ Ebro and Derie Virtusio.

UST 1's Babylove Barbon and Gen Eslapor completed the semifinals cast after a 21-11, 21-14 win over NU-Boysen's sister tandem Roma Joy and Roma Mae Doromal.

Magdato and Polidario will face Barbon and Eslapor in the other women's pairing.

In other men's quarterfinals matches, University of St. La Salle's Herold Percia and Deanne Neil De Pedro topped Gandang Laban Aklan's Raw-sa Inaudito and Nichol Jundana, 21-17, 21-14, while UST's Rancel Varga and Efraem Dimaculangan hurdled Hong Kong's Wong Ka Yun and Tse Kin Wong, 21-9, 21-16.

Abdilla and Lopez will take on Varga and Dimaculangan in the Final Four, while the other pairing pits the Abria-Becaldo and Percia-De Pedro tandems. – Rappler.com