UST completes a 5-0 sweep of the tournament for the women's crown while Air Force clinches its third straight men's title

Published 11:34 PM, April 28, 2019

DUMAGUETE CITY, Philippines – UST 1's Babylove Barbon and Gen Eslapor rallied from a set down to outlast Perlas' Bea Tan and Dij Rodriguez, and claim the women's crown in the BVR On Tour: Dumaguete Open.

After yielding 3 match points, the high-flying Barbon delivered the championship-clinching drop shot in the 17-21, 21-14, 15-12 triumph at the Rizal Boulevard sand court here on Saturday, April 27.

UST completed a 5-0 sweep of the tournament for the title.

It was Barbon's first BVR on Tour leg title since joining forces with Sisi Rondina in ruling the Manila Open last August. The Bukidnon native later won her first UAAP championship with Rondina the following month.

In the semifinals, Barbon and Eslapor carved out a 21-16, 21-13 victory over University of Negros Occidental-Recoletos alums Erjane Magdato and Alexa Polidario.

Meanwhile, Tan and Rodriguez ended Smash Bacolod's Bianca Lizares and Jennifer Cosas' 4-match winning run with a 21-14, 21-13 win in the other pairing.

In an all-Air Force men's final, Ranran Abdilla and Jessie Lopez won their third straight title this year following a 21-13, 21-14 conquest of Mike Abria and Jade Becaldo.

Abdilla and Lopez bested UST's Rancel Varga and Efraem Dimaculangan, 21-11, 21-17, to progress to the finals.

In the other pairing, Abria and Becaldo edged University of St La Salle's Herold Parcia and Deanne Neil de Pedro, 21-14, 18-21, 15-7.

The two-day tournament attracted a record 25 teams, including 3 pairs from Hong Kong.

BVR on Tour continues on Tuesday, April 30, with the fourth leg to be held at the Capitol Beachfront in Lingayen, Pangasinan as part of the annual Pistay Dayat celebration. – Rappler.com