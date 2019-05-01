PSL: Cargo Movers snap Blaze Spikers’ win streak, take Game 1
MANILA, Philippines – F2 Logistics pulled of a stunner in the championship opener as the Cargo Movers snapped the Petron Blaze Spikers’ 17-game winning streak, 25-20, 16-25, 25-23, 25-23, in Game 1 of the Philippine Superliga Grand Prix Finals on Tuesday, April 30, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.
MJ Perez unleashed 24 points, capped by the match-clinching kill, and Lindsay Stalzer also delivered 21 points and 17 digs to power the Cargo Movers.
The upset win pushed F2 Logistics within a win of the championship.
But Petron aims to salvage its stellar conference run as it shoots for an equalizer on Thursday, May 2, at 7 pm also at the Filoil Flying V Centre.
Kat Bell led the Blaze Spikers’ charge with a game-high 30 points, while Stephanie Niemer added 20 markers.
Perez and Stalzer got off to a hot start to give the Cargo Movers the opening frame, 25-20.
But the Blaze Spikers leveled the match in the 2nd set, 25-16, after pulling away early at 17-9.
The final two frames turned out to be nail-biters, but the F2 imports came through the clutch with Stalzer sealing the 3rd set by firing the last two points, 25-23, and Perez helping wrap it up in the final frame by unloading the last 3 points. – Rappler.com
