GAME SCHEDULE: UAAP Season 81 Volleyball Final Four
MANILA, Philippines – The last 4 teams standing fight for championship berths in the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament this weekend.
Ateneo, which topped the elimination round with an 11-4 record, vies for the first title berth against No. 4 Far Eastern University at 4 pm on Saturday, May 4, at the Mall of Asia Arena.
The Lady Eagles tote a twice-to-beat advantage and thus, only need to win once to secure a return trip the Finals after missing out last year.
No. 2 University of Santo Tomas battles defending champion La Salle in the other semifinal showdown at 4 pm on Sunday, May 5, also at the MOA Arena.
The Golden Tigresses clinched the last twice-to-beat bonus after upsetting the Lady Spikers in a playoff last Wednesday.
Another victory will propel UST to the Finals for the first time in 8 seasons.
The men’s Final Four also gets going this weekend. Here’s the complete schedule:
– Rappler.com
The extra mile
We are passionate about sports. Whether its a university, local, or international event, we aim to always to go above and beyond with our news, features, and analysis.
However, reader support powers our content. We ask you to take on the extra mile with us.
By joining Rappler PLUS, you will receive special editorial newsletters, industry reports, and invites to exclusive briefings.
But more than that, you will enable us to continue telling more stories.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.