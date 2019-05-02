Expect the last 4 teams standing to go all out as they battle for UAAP championship berths

Published 2:03 PM, May 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The last 4 teams standing fight for championship berths in the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament this weekend.

Ateneo, which topped the elimination round with an 11-4 record, vies for the first title berth against No. 4 Far Eastern University at 4 pm on Saturday, May 4, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Lady Eagles tote a twice-to-beat advantage and thus, only need to win once to secure a return trip the Finals after missing out last year.

No. 2 University of Santo Tomas battles defending champion La Salle in the other semifinal showdown at 4 pm on Sunday, May 5, also at the MOA Arena.

The Golden Tigresses clinched the last twice-to-beat bonus after upsetting the Lady Spikers in a playoff last Wednesday.

Another victory will propel UST to the Finals for the first time in 8 seasons.

The men’s Final Four also gets going this weekend. Here’s the complete schedule:

