Perlas' Bea Tan and Dij Rodriguez complete a perfect run to capture their third title in 4 legs

Published 5:30 PM, May 02, 2019

LINGAYEN, Philippines – Perlas' Bea Tan and Dij Rodriguez rediscover their old form to bag the women's championship while the comebacking pair of Mike Abria and Jade Becaldo took the men's title in the Beach Volleyball Republic On Tour Lingayen Open Wednesday, May 1, at the Capitol Beachfront here.

Tan and Rodriguez won their third title in 4 legs this year at the expense of NU Boysen 1's Roma Joy Doromal and Kly Orillaneda, 21-12, 21-15, while Abria and Becaldo, representing Air Force, bested NU Boysen's James Buytrago and Pol Salvador, 21-19, 21-18.

Both pairs went undefeated in 5 matches.

While Tan and Rodriguez cruised to victory to rebound from last weekend's Dumaguete runner-up finish, Abria and Becaldo had to grind it out to beat Buytrago and Salvador in the Finals.

Trailing 13-15 in the 2nd frame, Becaldo used his solid net defense to give Air Force an 18-16 lead, while Abria produced the key hits to help their partnership prevail – the first time that the two formidable University of the Visayas standouts captured a beach volleyball title in 6 years.

"Beach Volleyball Republic provided additional attraction for this year's celebration of Pistay Dayat (Sea Festival) here in my hometown, Lingayen,” said Pangasinan 2nd District Rep. Leopoldo N. Bataoil, who handed the trophies to the winners along with BVR founder Charo Soriano. “It is very refreshing to watch some excellent talents in this field of beach volleyball, and thus, I am also proud to showcase our beautiful Lingayen beach for sports development and sports tourism.”

Randy Fallorina, one of the country’s beach volleyball legends, provided the biggest inspirational run, combining forces with Jason Uy in Army 2's third-place finish.

The 39-year-old Fallorina, currently an Army coach showed flashes of brilliance, as he and Uy powered their squad's 15-21, 21-16, 17-15 victory over Fury's Pemie Bagalay and Greg Utopo.

Sta. Lucia's Jackie Estoquia and DM Demontaño, returning for the first time since the Santa Ana Open in Cagayan last year, captured 3rd place with a 21-14, 21-17 victory over Air Force 1's May Ann Pantino and Jozza Cabalsa. – Rappler.com