The Blaze Spikers stay alive behind imports Katherine Bell and Stephanie Niemer

Published 11:45 PM, May 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Petron kept its title defense going as the Blaze Spikers rose from a set down to clip F2 Logistics, 23-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-19, and force a winner-take-all Game 3 in the Philippine Superliga Grand Prix championship series on Thursday night, May 2, at the FilOil Flying V Centre.

Imports Katherine Bell unloaded 25 points and Stephanie Niemer added 23, but the locals also came through for the Blaze Spikers, who bounced back after a shock Game 1 loss that snapped their 17-game winning streak.

The two squads will fight for the crown in the do-or-die finale in Game 3 on Saturday in the same venue.

Mika Reyes helped the Blaze Spikers close out strong with 13 points built on 7 spikes, 4 blocks and a couple of aces.

Aiza Maizo-Pontillas also chipped in 7 points, while Rhea Dimaculangan tallied 29 excellent sets for Petron.

MJ Perez and Lindsay Stalzer, who powered the Cargo Movers in the series opener, again led the way with a combined 45 points.

Majoy Baron and Ara Galang paced F2’s local crew with 8 points each. – Rappler.com