The Blaze Spikers outlast F2 Logistics in the do-or-die finale

Published 11:45 PM, May 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – It didn’t turn out to be a perfect season, but the Petron Blaze Spikers came out on top just the same.

Led by MVP Stephanie Niemer, the Blaze Spikers overcame another tough challenge from F2 Logistics, 26-24, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19, in the do-or-die Game 3 to complete their back-to-back title bid in the Philippine SuperLiga Grand Prix on Saturday night, May 4, at the Filoil Flying Centre.

The Blaze Spikers, whose 17-game winning streak got snapped by the Cargo Movers in Game 1, also drew solid contributions from Katherine Bell, Remy Palma, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas and Mika Reyes.

Niemer fired 28 of her game-high 31 points off attacks, including clutch kills that helped the Blaze Spikers seal the match.

Bell unloaded 16 points and Palma scored 14 for the Blaze Spikers, who closed out the best-of-three series with back-to-back four-set wins.

The Cargo Movers – who looked to have a strong shot at an upset after an extended opening frame – leaned on imports MJ Perez (27 points) and Lindsay Stalzer (18 points).

Aside from winning the top individual plum, Niemer also bagged the Best Scorer honors while Bell copped the Best Foreign Outside Spiker award.

Other awardees were Ara Galang (Best Local Outside Spiker), Dawn Macandili (Best Libero), Rhea Dimaculangan (Best Setter), Aiko Urdas (Best Local Opposite Spiker), Erica Wilson (Best Foreign Opposite Spiker), Aby Maraño (Best Local Middle Blocker), and Grace Lazard (Best foreign Middle Blocker). – Rappler.com