MANILA, Philippines – Creamline stretched its win streak to 6 as the Cool Smashers dispatched the Choco Mucho Flying Titans, 25-12, 25-22, 19-25, 25-18, in a blockbuster match in the 2019 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference on Saturday, August 31 at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Alyssa Valdez’s triple-double performance helped the Cool Smashers shrug off a third-set slip to keep their undefeated stint rolling.

Nicknamed “The Phenom,” Valdez unleashed 25 points, 12 excellent digs and 11 excellent receptions against a similarly star-studded Choco Mucho side bannered by UAAP champion Ateneo players and the veteran Manilla Santos.

Jema Galanza and Celine Domingo chipped in 11 points apiece for Creamline, which kept hold of the top spot.

Kyla Atienza secured the floor with 13 digs and 12 receptions while Jia Morado produced another steady playmaking performance with 28 excellent sets and 4 service aces.

Creamline leaned on Domingo’s dominant frontline presence in the opening frame that built the momentum they carried until the 2nd set.

The Flying Titans averted a sweep by taking the 3rd set behind Maddie Madayag and Kat Tolentino, but the Cool Smashers quickly regrouped with Valdez taking over in the final set.

Tolentino scored 20 points while Madayag added 13 for the young Choco Mucho squad, which fell to 2-3.

BaliPure adds to Chef’s Classics’ woes

Meanwhile, the BaliPure Water Defenders kept the Chef’s Classics Lady Red Spikers winless, 25-22, 20-25, 27-25, 25-22.

Menchie Tubierra’s 18 points and 19 excellent digs helped the BaliPure squad overcome their 43 unforced errors, as well as the scoring surge of Chef’s Classics’ skipper Nieza Viray.

Captain Graziella Bombita also had a double-double performance with 13 markers and 16 excellent digs while Shirley Salamagos added 12 points for the Water Defenders, who improved to a 2-3 card.

BaliPure nearly yielded the 3rd frame but escaped a potential collapse with Tubierra’s clutch performance that shattered Chef’s Classics’ momentum.

The Lady Red Spikers took the upper hand, 20-19, in the 4th set off Bombita’s attack error, but multiple errors of their own propelled Water Defenders to a slim 22-20 lead.

Viray impressed with a 24-point performance while libero Angeles had a bunch of defensive highlights and tallied 35 excellent digs and 16 receptions for the Chef's Classics.

Collegiate Conference: Ateneo still unbeaten; FEU, Benilde notch 2nd win

Earlier, the Ateneo Lady Eagles kept their perfect run as they torched the San Beda Lady Red Spikers while the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws and St Benilde Lady Blazers notched their second win in the PVL Collegiate Conference.

The Lady Eagles punched their third straight victory over the Lady Red Spikers, 25-15, 24-26, 25-5, 25-20.

Vanie Gandler (15 points) and Erika Raagas (14 points) led the scoring for the Lady Eagles as Jules Samonte and Ponggay Gaston also combined for 22 points

Rookie Faith Nisperos had a stellar all-around performance of 15 points, 16 excellent digs and 7 excellent receptions while playmaker Jaja Maraguinot dished out 33 excellent sets and 3 points to pace the balanced attack of Ateneo, which held the top spot at 3-0.

Raagas scorched hot from the back in the 3rd frame as Ateneo quickly flipped the switch and soared past the Lady Red Spikers with a 20-point annihilation.

San Beda saved 4 set points through a late 6-0 run led by Kimberly Manzano and Cesca Racraquin and closed the 2nd set in their favor.

Racraquin scored 12 points along with 14 digs and 15 receptions while Kyla Dioso and Manzano added 9 and 8 markers for San Beda, which fell to a 1-2 record.

In the other match, the Lady Tamaraws snapped the win streak of the Arellano Lady Chiefs with a four-set victory, 25-13, 22-25, 25-22, 25-10.

FEU shunned its poor second-set outing and displayed a dominant fourth-set performance over the error-laden Lady Chiefs, who committed 39 unforced errors.

Shiela Mae Kiseo led the charge with 15 points and 14 excellent digs while Ivana Agudo added 12 points for the Lady Tams, who wound up tied with Arellano at 2-1.

Gel Cayuna made an impact on FEU’s offense as she dished out 26 excellent sets along with 6 markers.

Nicole Ebuen fired up 15 points while Nicole Sasuman added 12 for the shorthanded Arellano.

Meanwhile, the Lady Blazers disposed of the listless Lyceum Lady Pirates in straight sets, 25-19, 25-12, 25-17.

Klarisa Abriam fired 12 points while Michelle Gamit and Gayle Pascual added 9 and 8 markers, respectively, for St. Benilde, which bounced back from a five-set loss against University of Santo Tomas and improved to a 2-1 slate.

The Lady Blazers exploited the 34 unforced errors of the Lady Pirates and closed the match in just 67 minutes.

Mary Joy Onofre and Joan Doguna chipped in 8 markers apiece for the 0-3 Lyceum. – Rappler.com