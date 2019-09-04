ON A ROLL. The Petro Gazz Angels stretch their winning run to three. Photo by Josh Albela/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines - The Creamline Cool Smashers remained unscathed as they survived the gutsy Pacifictown Army Lady Troopers in straight sets, 25-23, 28-26, 26-24, in the 2019 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference on Wednesday, September 4, at Filoil Flying Centre in San Juan City.

Another phenomenal performance from Alyssa Valdez propelled the Cool Smashers to their seventh straight victory despite the absence of their main playmaker Jia Morado.

Valdez fired 16 of her 18 points off attacks while Jema Galanza added 14 markers and 14 excellent receptions for the unbeaten Creamline squad.

Kyla Atienza tallied a double-double performance for the Cool Smashers with 14 excellent digs and 10 receptions while Kyle Negrito filled in the setter position with 18 excellent sets.

Creamline displayed their championship poise in the crucial stretches of the match as they grabbed all 3 sets in come-from-behind fashion.

Army exploited the Cool Smashers’ errors and copped a commanding 24-21 advantage in the 2nd set but failed to even things up as Creamline uncorked 3 unanswered points that eventually gave them a 2-0 lead.

The Lady Troopers blew up a 22-19 lead in the final set as the Cool Smashers unleashed a 7-2 run to move a game closer to a perfect first-round stint.

Jovelyn Gonzaga led the Army troops with 10 points and 16 excellent digs while Ging Balse-Pabayo and Royse Tubino chipped in 9 and 8 in a wasted effort.

Petro Gazz adds to Choco Mucho’s misery

The Petro Gazz Angels bagged their third straight victory as they survived the Choco Mucho Flying Titans in a five-set thriller, 25-22, 25-15, 19-25, 20-25, 15-3.

Kai Baloaloa scored 11 markers off the bench and provided the firepower the Angels needed in the closing moments as the Flying Titans collapsed in the final set and slipped to their third straight slump.

Djanel Cheng dished out 26 excellent sets, while Jonah Sabete (15), Cherry Nunang (14) and Jovelyn Prado (11) combined for 40 points for the Angels.

Cienne Cruz manned the floor defense with 20 digs and 16 receptions while Jeanette Panaga covered the net with 6 blocks.

After a slow start, Petro Gazz banked on veteran skipper Sabete to erase a six-point deficit, storm back with an 8-2 run, and clamp the Flying Titans in the opening frame.

Choco Mucho eventually had its rhythm going as Kat Tolentino challenged the Angels' defense in the 3rd and 4th frame to force a deciding set.

Petro Gazz, though, regrouped in the final set and forged an 8-0 start to halt the fightback of the young Flying Titans.

Tolentino detonated a game-high 24 points while Maddie Madayag added 7 attacks and 4 kill blocks for Choco Mucho, which fell to a 2-4 slate.

BanKo Perlas escapes BaliPure

The BanKo Perlas Spikers capped off Wednesday’s triple-header with a grueling five-set triumph over the BaliPure Purest Water Defenders, 19-25, 25-18, 25-21, 23-25, 15-12.

The Perlas Spikers averted an upset as they overcame Graziella Bombita’s 31-point explosion to strengthen their hold at the 3rd spot with 5-2 win-loss record.

Dzi Gervacio led the charge with 19 points while Kathy Bersola added 15 points for BanKo, which won its last 3 matches and will close the first round against Motolite next Wednesday.

Nicole Tiamzon chipped in a double-double with 14 markers and 12 digs despite not playing in the 5th set while Jem Ferrer dished out 28 excellent sets.

BanKo barely survived in the final set as Bombita sparked a 6-0 BaliPure run that gave them an 11-8 lead. Perlas, however, answered with a 7-1 run closed by Dzi Gervacio’s back-to-back kills.

The Water Defenders started the match in a good rhythm and stunned the Perlas Spikers in the opening frame, but their 40 unforced errors doomed their hunt for a back-to-back victory.

Aside from carrying the offensive load for the 2-4 BaliPure squad, Bombita also had 15 excellent digs while Menchie Tubierra showcased another steady performance with 18 points and 20 receptions. – Rappler.com