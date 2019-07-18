Pulling off a recruitment coup, Choco Mucho expects to make a splash early with former Ateneo stars Bea De Leon, Kat Tolentino, Maddie Madayag, and Kim Gequillana

Published 9:45 PM, July 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The debuting Choco Mucho Flying Titans made sure they won't be a doormat for other teams in the upcoming 2019 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

The newest Rebisco franchise went all out in forming its new roster as it made a recruiting clean sweep of former Ateneo stars Bea De Leon, Kat Tolentino, Maddie Madayag, and Kim Gequillana. It also scooped up the core of the United Volleyball Club and Cignal to field a competitive squad.

Of course, it only made sense that Choco Mucho also tapped Ateneo champion coach Oliver Almadro to lead its core fresh from the Lady Eagles' nest.

And for Almadro, he's ready to extend his winning mentality for the upstart squad come next conference.

"We will be better than our best everyday in every training and every match," the amiable coach said at a press conference in Mandaluyong on Thursday, July 18. "Expect that come game time, it will be war. Titans eh, we'll be true to our name. We will be as passionate as ever in the games."

"We know with Rebisco, they are the ones who are always there for volleyball in the country," he continued. "So it's really an honor for us to represent one of their brands and show the country and the whole world that Choco Mucho Flying Titans will be one best here in the country."

Apart from his Lady Eagle stars, Almadro will also take 7 former players of the defunct UVC team under his wing, namely Shang Berte, Bang Pineda, Arianna Augustia, Gyra Barroga, Dancel Dusaran, Shannen Palec and Erika Alkuino.

Former Cignal setter AC Masangkay, former Perpetual standout Cindy Imbo, ex-Foton spiker Carla Sandoval and former Iriga-Navy setter Dianne Ticar round out the squad.

While his players come from different systems, Almadro is confident that his team will quickly jell together and rack up wins.

"For me, it's not an accident that we're here. It's by fate that we have a purpose again to show our talent and be an inspiration to many especially college players and other players who want to play in the club level," he said.

"For me, putting this up is just putting up a family. So it's a big factor for us that we can show off the talent that we have." – Rappler.com