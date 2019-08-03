Manilla Santos makes grand volleyball comeback with Choco Mucho
MANILA, Philippines – This is not a drill. Former La Salle star Manilla Santos returns to Philippine volleyball with the Choco Mucho Flying Titans in the 2019 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.
The addition of Santos will further reinforce the debuting squad led by Ateneo UAAP champion players Kat Tolentino, Maddie Madayag, and Season 81 Finals MVP Bea de Leon.
Reports of Santos' training with the Creamline Cool Smashers last April fueled the possibilities of her volleyball comeback.
The Philippine volleyball legend is the only female athlete to have her jersey retired by La Salle after leading them to 4 UAAP titles while winning the UAAP Season 71 MVP and the best receiver honor thrice.
It's OFFICIAL! The legendary Manilla "Illa" Santos-Ng proudly stands with the Choco Mucho Flying Titans in the Premier Volleyball League! #ChocoMucho #FlyingTitans #TitanPride pic.twitter.com/Mv0oKVRHey
– Rappler.com
