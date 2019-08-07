A gritty challenge awaits defending champion Creamline when the PVL Open Conference fires off this weekend

Published 8:10 PM, August 07, 2019

FAVORITES. Alyssa Valdez and the Creamline Cool Smashers vie to stay on top. File photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Season 3 Open Conference fires off this Sunday, August 11, featuring new teams raring to snatch the crown from defending champion Creamline Cool Smashers.

From 6 teams last conference, the PVL will feature 9 star-studded and talented squads, including the returning Philippine Air Force Lady Jet Spikers led by multi-awarded setter Wendy Semana and outside hitter May Ann Pantino.

Reigning NCAA champion San Beda and its star hitters, the Viray twins Nieza and Ella, will banner the Chef’s Classic Lady Red Spikers.

The Choco Mucho Flying Titans, meanwhile, will be led by the triple towers of Kat Tolentino, Maddie Maddayag, and Bea de Leon, who are fresh from a UAAP title run with the Ateneo Lady Eagles.

The conference will also mark the much-anticipated comeback of legendary La Salle Lady Spiker Manilla Santos-Ng, who will suit up with the Titans.

Volleyball fans can expect an all-out battle right away in the opening day with a double header at 2 pm at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan between the Lady Jet Spikers and the Cool Smashers of Alyssa Valdez and Jia Morado, who are more than eager to defend their Open Conference title after losing to the PetroGazz Angels last conference.

Meanwhile, the Angels led by Paneng Mercado and breakout star Jonah Sabete are out to prove they are still a powerhouse even without their reinforcements as they take on the gutsy BanKo Perlas Spikers of Nicole Tiamzon and Dzi Gervacio at 4 pm.

Catch the 2019 PVL Open Conference live on S+A and LIGA, on high definition on S+A HD and LIGA HD, online on iWant, and TFC.tv. – Rappler.com