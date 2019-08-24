Creamline dumps PetroGazz in a PVL finals rematch as Choco Mucho rebounds from a first loss

Published 9:45 PM, August 24, 2019

HOT START. Alyssa Valdez and Creamline roll to their fifth straight triumph. Photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – The Creamline Cool Smashers overwhelmed PetroGazz Angels in a finals rematch as the Choco Mucho Flying Titans bounced back from a first loss in the Philippine Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference on Saturday, August 24 at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Creamline rolled past their Reinforced Conference rivals PetroGazz in straight sets, 25-19, 28-26, 25-20, to extend its win streak to 5 and strengthen its hold of the top spot.

Alyssa Valdez had a double-double performance of 15 points and 14 excellent digs while Jia Morado dished out 30 excellent sets for the unbeaten Cool Smashers.

Michelle Gumabao helped on the offensive load with 13 markers as Celine Domingo and Jema Galanza chipped in 11 and 10, respectively.

Jeanette Panaga was the lone double-digit scorer for the 1-2 Angels with 10 points while Cienne Cruz led the defense with 20 excellent receptions and 17 digs.

Meanwhile, Choco Mucho rebounded from its first loss as the Flying Titans turned back the Chef’s Classic Lady Red Spikers in 4 sets, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14, 25-18, for a 2-1 record.

Kat Tolentino and Arianna Angustia fired a combined 32 points from 25 kills while Maddie Madayag and Bang Pineda added 12 and 10 markers, respectively, for the Flying Titans, who are still missing the services of star middle blocker Bea de Leon.

Maria Viray led her squad with 14 points, all coming from kills, while Justine Tiu tallied 11 points for the Chef’s Classics, which dropped to a 0-3 slate.

Collegiate Conference: Ateneo still unblemished; Arellano, Adamson up

The Ateneo Lady Eagles overwhelmed the San Sebastian Lady Stags in straight sets, 25-17, 25-17, 25-8, while Arellano and Adamson also scored separate victories in the PVL Collegiate Conference.

The Lady Eagles completely outclassed the Lady Stags behind prized recruit Faith Nisperos and veteran skipper Ponggay Gaston as they combined for 25 points while Jaja Maraguinot dished 20 excellent sets along with 7 markers.

The reigning UAAP champions, who climbed to 2-0, exploited San Sebastian’s multiple errors and unleashed a 13-1 run to take a commanding 16-4 advantage in the 3rd set.

Nobody crossed the double-digit mark for the listless Lady Stags as Sherielyn Bigata only had 5 points while captain Mary Dapol added 4 points.

Arellano also stayed undefeated at 2-0 as the Lady Chiefs cruised past the Lyceum Lady Pirates, 25-23, 12-25, 25-21, 25-21.

Reigning NCAA MVP Necole Ebuan spearheaded the offense with a 22-point performance while Faye Flores was solid on floor defense and had 26 excellent digs and 29 excellent receptions for the defending NCAA champions.

Ciarnelle Wanta scored 14 while Joan Doguna had a double-double performance of 11 markers and 14 digs for the depleted Lady Pirates, who dropped to a 0-2 slate.

Meanwhile, Adamson soared high for a second straight victory as the Lady Falcons swept the Perpetual Help Lady Altas, 25-20, 25-19, 25-13.

The match started back-and-forth, but the young Lady Falcons squad caught the Lady Altas dozing off in the 3rd set as their net defense and aces sealed the win.

Louie Romero displayed stellar playmaking with 19 excellent sets while Trisha Genesis fired 15 points from 14 kills for Adamson.

Jenny Gaviola and Jhona Rosal had 7 points apiece while libero Allysa Sangalang registered 11 digs and 14 receptions in a losing effort for Perpetual, which fell to 1-1. – Rappler.com