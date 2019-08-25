Motolite and BanKo Perlas hack out dominant victories to stay on track of their PVL campaign

Published 9:48 PM, August 25, 2019

OVERPOWERED. Isa Molde and Motolite make quick work of BaliPure. Photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – Motolite powered its way to a second straight victory while BanKo Perlas asserted mastery over the young Chef’s Classics Lady Red Spikers in the 2019 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference on Sunday, August 25 at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

Everything fell in the right place for the Motolite squad as it tormented the error-prone BaliPure Purest Water Defenders in straight sets, 25-9, 25-20, 25-19.

Myla Pablo led Motolite with 12 markers while Isa Molde added 9 points spiked by 5 aces for the Power Builders, who improved to 2-1.

Iris Tonelada, who was celebrating her birthday, also dished out 17 excellent sets along with 4 points for Motolite.

The lethal serves of Motolite exposed the poor floor defense of the Water Defenders, who got doomed by 31 unforced errors.

BaliPure tried to fight back in the 2nd frame, clawing back from a 10-point deficit to close the gap at 18-17. But they blew their chance, committing consecutive errors to yield to Motolite, 22-17, and fall to a 0-2 set deficit.

Grazielle Bombita tried to carry the offensive load in the 3rd set, but her 11 markers and 7 digs were not enough to lift the 1-3 Water Defenders, who took their first win over the Philippine Air Force last Wednesday.

BanKo also posted a quick win, wasting no time to rebound from its Wednesday loss as the Perlas Spikers swept the newcomers Lady Red Spikers, 25-19, 25-21, 25-16.

Despite the back-and-forth match, the Perlas Spikers banked on their experience in the closing moments of the first two sets.

Kathy Bersola scored 14 points while Nicole Tiamzon added 12 as BanKo improved to a 3-2 slate.

The balanced attack of Perlas Spikers – anchored on setter Rem Cailing, who had 17 excellent sets and 7 markers – got the job done in the 3rd where they blew the game wide open.

Chef’s Classics was just an inch behind during the second technical timeout in the 2nd frame, but BanKo used a 5-0 blitz to regain the control of the game.

Isa Viray was the lone double-digit scorer for the Lady Red Spikers with 13 points as they remained winless in 4 outings.

Collegiate Conference: UST goes 2-0; San Beda, FEU crash win column

University of Santo booked its second straight victory over St Benilde as San Beda and Far Eastern University scored breakthrough wins in the Collegiate Conference.

Imee Hernandez came up huge in the clutch as the UST Golden Tigresses dispatched the Lady Blazers in a five-set thriller, 21-25, 25-22, 25-19, 24-26, 15-12,

The Golden Tigresses survived the scoring spree of CSB’s Gayle Pascual and Klarisa Abriam in the 5th set as Hernandez poured out 20 points.

Rachelle Roldan also had 17 markers and 11 excellent digs for the Tigresses, who joined Arellano on top of Pool B.

UST captain KC Galdones and returning skipper EJ Laure chipped in 15 and 13 points, respectively.

Abriam and Pascual had a combined 27 markers as Mycha Go had her own triple-double of 10 points, 22 receptions and 12 digs for the 1-1 Lady Blazers.

Meanwhile, San Beda came back life after dropping two sets against Letran, 21-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-8, 15-11.

Captain Cesca Racraquin and Kimberly Manzano sparked the huge fightback of the Lady Red Spikers, who stunned the Lady Knights with a big scoring surge in the 4th set and held their foes to just 8 points.

Racraquin had a stellar performance with 27 markers and 18 excellent digs while Manzano manned the frontline and dropped 16 points for the Lady Red Spikers, who were blanked by the Adamson Lady Falcons in their opening match.

Chamberlaine Cunada and Marie Simborio led the charge for the Lady Knights with 22 and 16 points as they dropped to 0-2.

FEU also bounced back and charged over Technological Institute of the Philippines in straight sets, 25-13, 25-22, 25-16.

The Lady Tamaraws only needed 65 minutes to register a convincing victory after being swept by CSB last Saturday.

Ivana Agudo fired 16 markers while Shiela Kiseo and France Ronquillo had 14 and 10 points, respectively for the Lady Tamaraws, who ended the match in only 65 minutes.

Wielyn Margallo scored 9 points while Khem Consencino added 8 for the Lady Engineers, who are still looking for their first win of the conference. – Rappler.com