2019 PSL All-Filipino Conference MVP Kalei Mau powers F2 Logistics back to the championship

Published 10:10 PM, August 27, 2019

MVP PERFORMANCE. Kalei Mau shines as the 2019 PSL All-Filipino Conference Most Valuable Player. Photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers are queens yet again as they dismantled the Cignal HD Spikers in straight sets, 25-14, 25-16, 25-19, to take the 2019 Philippine SuperLiga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference (AFC) title on Tuesday, August 27, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Cargo Movers were determined to sweep the best-of-three Finals series for their second All Filipino crown and fourth overall title.

Kalei Mau, who was also hailed as the Conference Most Valuable Player and Best Scorer, was lethal from all angles especially in the final frame, leading to a 19-point performance. Kim Dy fired 13 points for F2.

Libero Dawn Macandili was sensational in the final set and covered the floor well with 20 excellent digs.

After giving up the first couple of points in the opening frame, the Cargo Movers quickly answered an 8-1 rally led by Dy and Majoy Baron that gave them the momentum they brought all throughout the match.

Best Setter Alohi Robins-Hardy sparked the depleted Cignal squad through her timely offense in the 2nd set, but came up short as errors started to pile up for HD Spikers, putting them on the brink of elimination.

F2’s unforced errors gave Cignal a glimmer of hope early in the 3rd set, but the Cargo Movers blasted a 6-0 run that gave them a commanding 17-11 advantage.

Robins-Hardy's 20 excellent sets and 7 markers were all for naught as Jovelyn Gonzaga and Rachel Anne Daquis only chipped in 9 and 7 points, respectively, in a losing effort.

Aside from crowning this year's All Filipino Conference champions and runners-up, the members of this year's PSL AFC Dream Team were also announced.

Here are the best individual performers for the 2019 PSL All-Filipino Conference:

Most Valuable Player - Kalei Mau (F2)

Best Scorer - Kalei Mau (F2)

1st Best Outside Spiker - Rachel Anne Daquis (Cignal)

2nd Best Outside Spiker - Sisi Rondina (Petron)

1st Best Blocker - Jaja Santiago (Foton)

2nd Best Blocker - Majoy Baron (F2)

Best Setter - Alohi Robins-Hardy (Cignal)

Best Opposite Spiker - Dindin Santiago Manabat (Foton)

Best Libero - Jheck Dionela (Cignal)

– Rappler.com