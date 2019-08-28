ON FIRE. Motoline sustains its solid form all game. Photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – Motolite extended its win streak over the Philippine Air Force Lady Jet Spikers as BanKo Perlas Spikers and PetroGazz Angels picked up convincing wins in the 2019 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference on Wednesday, August 28 at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Motolite activated its scoring engine early and cruised past the struggling Philippine Air Force Lady Jet Spikers in straight sets, 25-14, 25-18, 25-23.

Myla Pablo caught fire early and dropped 7 of her 15 points in the opening set as Tots Carlos added 14 markers and 8 excellent receptions for the Power Builders, who improved to a 3-1 slate.

Isa Molde had an impressive double-double performance of 10 points and 10 excellent digs.

Despite being benched in most parts of the final frame, Iris Tolenada spread the ball well in the 1st and 2nd sets with 17 excellent sets along with 6 points.

The Lady Jet Spikers had a 16-11 advantage in the 3rd all thanks to Dell Palomata’s resurgence. Motolite, though, kept its offense rolling as Carlos and Molde hammered down the last two points to extend the squad's winning run and lock in the second spot behind the undefeated Creamline.

Palomata scored 14 points while Angel Antipuesto added 9 for the Philippine Air Force, which fell to a four-game slump.

BanKo sweeps Choco Mucho

The Perlas Spikers asserted mastery over the young Choco Mucho Flying Titans with a straight-set victory, 25-18, 25-20, 25-23.

Kathy Bersola unloaded 10 attacks and 5 blocks for the BanKo squad, while Dzi Gervacio and Nicole Tiamzon added 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Despite being down 6-15 the 2nd set, the Perlas Spikers clawed back and leaned on Bersola’s unbreakable net defense to close the set with a 7-1 run.

Maddie Madayag tried to trigger a fightback late in the 3rd but came up short as BanKo’s offense kept rolling behind veteran playmaker Jem Ferrer, who had 22 excellent sets.

Madayag chipped in 15 markers while Kat Tolentino had 8 points for Choco Mucho, who fell to 2-2 while BanKo improved to 4-2.

PetroGazz pins first loss on Pacific Town Army

The Angels, meanwhile, handed the Pacific Town Army Lady Troopers their first loss of the conference with a dominant 25-15, 25-15, 25-19 decision.

PetroGazz completely outplayed the Pacific Town Army, which had an uncharacteristic lackluster performance all game.

Jeannete Panaga and Jovelyn Prado led the offense with 13 and 12 points, respectively, while libero Cienne Cruz had 15 excellent digs and 13 excellent receptions for the Angels, who wound up tied with Choco Mucho at 2-2.

After a back-and-forth start, the Angels unleashed a 6-0 blitz built on multiple errors committed by the Lady Troopers. PetroGazz banked on the momentum as the game blew wide open in the 2nd set for a commanding 12-point lead, 21-9.

Army looked energized in the final set as it tied the game at 18, but errors started to pile up once again and the Angels closed the net through with Panaga and Sabete on the frontline.

Royse Tubino had 10 points while Jovelyn Gonzaga added 8 markers and 13 excellent digs for the Lady Troopers, who fell to a 2-1 record. – Rappler.com