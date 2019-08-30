MANILA, Philippines – All eyes will be on the prolific sand court tandem of Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons as the Beach Volleyball Republic On Tour Gran Ola, Lianga leg reels off Saturday, August 31, in Surigao del Sur.

Petron's Rondina and Pons, who led the Philippines to a quarterfinal finish in the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour 1-Star Boracay Open last May, will headline a stellar 10-team women's division of the two-day event to be held at the Gran Ola Eco Surf Camp sand court.

Olympian David McKienzie of the United States, together with first-time partner Raja Nazmi of Malaysia, will spearhead a 12-pair men's cast.

For the third straight year, Lianga will play host to the BVR on Tour, which attracted national, club, collegiate and international tandems.

Rising star Babylove Barbon, who paired with Rondina in University of Santo Tomas' successful three-peat campaign in the UAAP last year, will combine once more with Gen Eslapor for the Tigresses' first team. Barbon and Eslapor ruled the Dumaguete leg last April.

Derie Virtusio and Mer Jauculan will be UST's other pair.

Also vying for the women's crown are Sta Lucia's Jackie Estoquia and DM Demontaño, Perlas' Dzi Gervacio and Dij Rodriguez, NU-Boysen's Andrea Abian and Trisha Yap, Jose Maria College's Kristine Deguinon and Daphne Doblado, Chlea dela Fuente and MJ Ebro, and local bets Lianga 1's Angel Bolongaita and Lorgeline Galve, and Lianga 2's Leah Mae Pontillo Jeah Navarro.

Jaron Requinton, who with Krung Arbasto put UST back in the UAAP men's throne last year, will reconnect with Efraem Dimaculangan for the Growling Tigers' first team.

UST will have another team in Menchel Remulta and Rancel Varga.

#FTA's AJ Pareja and Pemie Bagalay, Outwork-Bacolod Neil De Pedro and Nichol Jundana, Mike Shavrak and Eivan Antilano, Davao's Calvin Sarte and Edmar Flores, Far Eastern University 1's Jude Garcia and Doy Barrica, FEU 2's Kevin Hadlocon and Edelberto Denoy Jr, National University's James Natividad and James Buytrago, Tigers' KR Guzman and Arbasto, and Singapore's Poon Pei Jie and Nicholas Kiu complete the men's division participants.

There will be a men's exhibition match between Lianga's Magnus Gascon and Gregbon Lanugon and a BVR pair to spice up the event, the fifth BVR on Tour leg for the year, as well as a Sandroots clinic.

