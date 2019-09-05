Eya Laure, Jovelyn Gonzaga make SEA Grand Prix lineup
MANILA, Philippines – UAAP Season 81 Rookie of the Year Eya Laure is set to debut in the seniors team while veteran Jovelyn Gonzaga returns to the national squad in the Southeast Asian Grand Prix at Nakhon Ratchasima in Thailand from September 20 to 22.
Setter
-Julia Morado
-Iris Tolenada
-Eya Laure(setter/spiker)
-Alohi Robins-Hardy
Middle Blocker
-Abigail Maraño
-Mary Joy Baron
-Maddie Madayag
- Roselyn Doria
National team mainstays Alyssa Valdez, team captain Aby Maraño, Jia Morado, Majoy Baron and Dawn Macandili banner the 16-woman lineup anew, while Fil-foreign players Kalei Mau, Iris Tolenada and Alohi Robins-Hardy finally make their national team debut.
UAAP Season 81 best middle blockers Roselyn Doria and Maddie Madayag, and best libero Kath Arado are also set for their first senior national team stint, while veteran Aiza Pontillas, Ces Molina and Mylene Paat complete the squad.
The team leaves for Thailand on Saturday, September 7, for a 12-day training camp in Bangkok before making their way to Nakhon Ratchasima.
The tournament will serve as the national team's first set of tune-up games in preparation for the 2019 SEA Games. – Rappler.com
