ON TARGET. Creamline's Pau Soriano gets one past the defense of BaliPure's Shirley Salamagos. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – The Creamline Cool Smashers capped their perfect first round run with a straight-set victory over the struggling BaliPure Purest Water Defenders, 25-8, 25-19, 25-14, in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference on Saturday, September 7, at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

The Cool Smashers displayed flawless volleyball from start to finish en route to their eighth straight victory as they sent off Alyssa Valdez and Jia Morado to Thailand for their national team duties.

Valdez unloaded a game-high 18 markers while Jema Galanza and Heather Guino-o added 8 and 6 points, respectively.

Returning playmaker Morado propelled Creamline’s fiery offense and dished out 14 excellent sets.

Despite a back-and-forth opening, the Cool Smashers immediately flipped the tempo to their side and unleashed 10 unanswered points that gave them a 16-5 advantage in the 1st set.

Graziella Bombita, who detonated a 31-point performance against the BanKo Perlas Spikers, failed to find the spot on the floor as she settled with 9 points.

Menchie Tubierra had another stable offensive performance and fired 10 points for 2-5 Water Defenders.

Army ends dry spell, dumps Chef’s Classics

The Pacific Town Army Lady Troopers snapped their three-game losing skid after dismantling the worn-out Chef’s Classics Lady Red Spikers in straight sets, 25-18, 25-18, 25-13.

Army leaned on its veteran skippers Royse Tubino and Jovelyn Gonzaga to get back on the winning track at the expense of the young Chef’s Classics, who spiraled to their sixth straight loss.

Tubino charged in with 12 points while Gonzaga chipped in 10 points for the Lady Troopers, who improved to a 3-3 win-loss record.

Captain Ging Balse-Pabayo and Lut Malaluan sealed the net for the Pacific Town Army and tallied 9 and 8 points, respectively.

The Lady Troopers shrugged off the fine net defense of the Lady Red Spikers in the opening sets and started to pull away in the 3rd frame with a 16-4 start.

Chef’s Classics, though, held a 15-14 advantage in the 2nd set before Army marched back with an 11-3 rally to gain a commanding 2-0 set lead.

Nieza Viray scored 6 points while Bien Juanillo and Iris Oliveros had 5 markers apiece for the 0-6 Lady Red Spikers, who had a poor offensive performance and only converted 18 attack kills.

Collegiate Conference: CSB trips Arellano; San Sebastian, San Beda grab wins

Meanwhile, the St Benilde Lady Blazers blanked the Arellano Lady Chiefs to strengthen their hold of the No. 2 spot in Pool B as the San Sebastian Lady Stags and San Beda Lady Red Spikers outlasted their respective foes in the PVL Collegiate Conference.

The Lady Blazers limited their unforced errors and overwhelmed the shorthanded Lady Chiefs in straight sets, 25-19, 25-15, 25-19 to seize their second straight victory.

Klarissa Abriam unleashed a game-high 17 markers while Garyle Pascual added 12 points for the Lady Blazers, who improved to 3-1 slate. Mycah Go also had an impressive all-around performance for St Benilde with 12 excellent digs and 11 receptions along with 7 points.

Only one player scored in double figures for the 2-2 Lady Chiefs as Charmina Dino led the offense with 12 points while Nicole Sasuman chipped in 9 points in a losing effort.

San Sebastian, on the other hand, secured its first win of the conference over the Letran Lady Knights, 20-25, 25-22, 27-25, 26-24.

Despite giving up 41 unforced errors, the Lady Stags ended their losing streak behind the solid performance of Bianca Ordona and Shannai Requirme, who scored 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Reyann Canete sizzled with a double-double performance of 12 markers and 14 excellent digs while Kamille Tan added 10 points for the 1-3 Lady Stags.

Marie Simborio and Chamberlaine Cunada scored 13 and 10 points, respectively, while Kathleen Dela Cruz had 12 markers along with 9 excellent digs and receptions for the Lady Knights, who fell to 1-3.

Earlier, the Lady Red Spikers ramped up a three-set victory over the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta (UPHSD) Lady Altas, 25-18, 25-22, 25-17.

Nieza Viray drilled 14 points and 7 receptions while captain Cesca Racraquin added 12 points and 10 digs for San Beda, which improved to a 2-2 slate.

Charmaine Ocado scored 11 points, all coming from attacks, for the Lady Altas, who slipped to a 1-3 card. – Rappler.com