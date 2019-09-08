ON A ROLL. PetroGazz dispatches a hard-luck Motolite side. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – The PetroGazz Angels overwhelmed the shorthanded Motolite Power Builders, 25-22, 25-16, 28-26 to extend their winning streak in the 2019 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference on Sunday, September 8, at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

The clutch performance from the veterans sealed the fourth straight victory for PetroGazz as all things went south for Motolite after star player Myla Pablo got stretchered off the playing court in the 2nd set due to a right foot injury.

Jonah Sabete dazzled with 14 markers while Jeanette Panaga and Cherry Nunag showed up in the crucial stretch and fired 13 and 10 points, respectively, for Petro Gazz, which wound up tied with Motolite in the standings.

Cienne Cruz showcased outstanding floor defense with her 20 excellent digs, 16 excellent receptions double-double performance as Jovelyn Prado had her moments in the final set and tallied 17 digs, 8 receptions along with 7 points.

Despite a slow start in the 3rd frame, the Angels kept their composure and slowly found their groove back to complete a hard-fought sweep.

Motolite, though, saved two match points all thanks to its solid blocking, but Sabete and Nunag weathered through the net defense to end the Power Builders’ four-game winning streak.

Tots Carlos and Pablo scored 10 points apiece for Motolite while Bern Flora made an impact off the bench as she fired 4 of her 7 points from the service line.

Air Force blanks Chef's Classics, notches first win

The Philippine Air Force Lady Jet Spikers secured their first win as they swept the depleted Chef’s Classics Lady Red Spikers, 26-24, 25-15, 25-22.

After dropping their first 5 games, the returning Lady Jet Spikers finally caught a breather against the young Lady Red Spikers squad to crash in the win column.

Dell Palomata did wonders in front and scored game-high 16 points while Judy Ann Caballejo added 12 markers for the Air Force.

Veteran playmaker Wendy Semana displayed a double-double performance with 17 excellent sets and 15 excellent digs as Joy Cases also had an impressive all-around performance with 10 points, 14 digs and 6 receptions.

Abegail Nuval, who scored 4 points off the bench, provided the reinforcement the Air Force needed in the 3rd set and ignited a 6-0 rally to erase the 13-8 deficit.

Chef’s Classics, though, regained the lead, 20-18, off 3 consecutive errors committed by the Jet Spikers, but Angel Antipuesto sparked another scoring run to snatch a 23-20 lead.

Libero Julia Angeles covered the floor well with 21 excellent digs and 12 receptions while Justine Tiu and Nieza Viray led the scoring of the Red Spikers with 9 points apiece.

Despite its first win, Air Force remained at the bottom of the standings with a 1-6 card, just a rung ahead of the listless Chef’s Classics.

Collegiate Conference: Adamson, UST, secure semis berths; Lyceum takes first victory

Earlier, the Adamson Lady Falcons and the UST Golden Tigresses kept their unbeaten record to punch their ticket to the semifinals as Lyceum crashed in the win column of the PVL Collegiate Conference.

The Lady Falcons took pole position in Pool A after taking down defending UAAP champion Ateneo Lady Eagles in 4 sets, 14-25, 25-21, 25-15, 25-21.

Despite a poor opening-frame performance, Adamson soared back to the game behind the 19-point explosion of Trisha Genesis, who drilled half of her squad’s 12 service aces.

Playmaker Louie Romero dished out 28 excellent sets while Lucile Almonte had a triple-double performance with 14 markers, 15 digs and 11 receptions for the Lady Falcons, who improved to a 4-0 record.

Without their rookie star Faith Nisperos, the 3-1 Lady Eagles leaned on Erika Raagas, who led the offense with 16 points. Ponggay Gaston and Vanie Gandler also added 12 and 11 markers, respectively.

The Golden Tigresses likewise booked their fourth straight victory as they avoided a complete meltdown against the FEU Lady Tamaraws in 5 sets, 25-14, 25-17, 10-25, 23-25, 15-12.

Eya Laure fired 18 points along with 20 digs while Imee Hernandez and Rachelle Roldan chipped in 14 and 10 points, respectively, for UST to keep the top spot in Pool B with a 4-0 card.

France Ronquillo spearheaded the 2-2 Lady Tams with 16 points as Czarina Carandang and Jeannete Villareal combined for 22 markers.

The Lady Pirates capped off the day with a sweep over the winless Technological Institute of the Philippines Lady Engineers, 25-6, 25-15, 25-14, to secure their first victory.

Alexandra Rafael and Camille Belaro carried the offense with 11 points apiece as Mary Onofre added 10 for the Lady Pirates, who improved to a 1-3 slate.

TIP had a poor offensive performance as Wielyn Margallo topscored for the Lady Engineers with a measly 5 points. – Rappler.com