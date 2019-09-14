MANILA, Philippines – The Creamline Cool Smashers kicked off their second-round campaign with a straight-set victory over the Chef’s Classics Lady Red Spikers, 25-11, 25-14, 25-21, in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference on Saturday, September 14 at Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Without the injured Alyssa Valdez, the Cool Smashers leaned on their bench’s depth to hand the Lady Red Spikers an eighth straight loss.

Fille Cainglet-Cayetano led the 12 Creamline scorers with 9 points, while Michelle Gumabao and Jema Galanza added 8 points apiece.

The unbeaten Creamline asserted its mastery from the get-go and ended the opening frame with an 11-2 run, all thanks to the brilliant playmaking of Jia Morado, who dished out 28 excellent sets.

More of the same happened in the 2nd set as the defense of Chef’s Classics couldn’t handle the attacks of the Cool Smashers’ front line led by Risa Sato and Pau Soriano, who scored 7 and 5 markers, respectively.

The Red Spikers, though, challenged the bench players of Creamline in the final set after storming back with a 4-0 run to close the gap at 21-20, but Heather Guino-o quickly shut the door to secure their ninth straight victory.

Libero Julia Angeles displayed another impressive floor defense and had 13 excellent receptions and 10 excellent digs, but not enough to stop the 41 spike kills of Creamline.

No one scored in double digits for the listless Chef’s Classics as Nieza Viray had 8 points and 12 digs while Maria Bangad added 6 points in a losing effort.

Air Force stuns Army, extends win streak

Meanwhile, the Philippine Air Force ended its first-round stint on a high note as the Lady Jet Spikers pulled off an upset victory over the Pacific Town Army Lady Troopers, 25-22, 25-21, 25-19.

May Ann Pantino dictated the pace early while Dell Palomata took charge late in the game to lift the returning Lady Jet Spikers back to their old form with their three-game winning streak.

Palomata carried the offensive load with 20 points in 17 attacks and 3 kill blocks while Patino and Judy Ann Cabalejo added 9 points apiece for the Lady Jet Spikers, who improved to a 3-5 card.

Wendy Ann Semana masterfully distributed the ball with 30 excellent sets while Joy Cases added 7 points and 11 excellent digs.

Air Force caught Army off guard in the opening frame and used a 6-0 run sparked by Pantino’s flashy kills to control the momentum of the game.

The 2nd frame went neck and neck as Joane Bunag paved the way for the Lady Troopers and closed the gap at 22-21, but the Air Force quickly fired back with 3 unanswered points to grab a commanding 2-0 set lead.

Army held an 11-9 advantage in the 3rd set through Jovelyn Gonzaga’s kill before Palomata went on a rampage that resulted to 12 unanswered points, giving Air Force a resounding 10-point lead and their third win of the conference.

Lut Malaluan scored 13 points while Jovelyn Gonzaga added 9 markers for the Lady Troopers, who snapped their win streak and dropped to a 4-4 slate.

Collegiate Conference: Adamson, UST complete group sweep; San Beda trounces San Sebastian

Earlier, the Adamson Lady Falcons and the UST Golden Tigresses wiped out their respective groups as the San Beda Lady Red Spikers thrashed the San Sebastian Lady Stags in the PVL Collegiate Conference.

Adamson will carry a five-game winning streak in the semifinals as the Lady Falcons dumped the Letran Lady Knights, 25-13, 25-23, 25-13.

Playmaker Louie Romero continued to dictate the offense and dished out 27 excellent sets as Trisha Genesis and Ceasa Pinar led the scoring for the Lady Falcons with 13 points each while Rizza Cruz added 7 markers.

Chamberlaine Cunada carried the offensive load with 10 points while captain Marie Simborio chipped in 6 markers for the axed Lady Knights, who fell to a 1-4 record.

On the other hand, Eya Laure and the Golden Tigresses escaped past the Arellano Lady Chiefs, 25-21, 25-23, 22-25, 25-23.

Laure unloaded a game-high 20 points along with 10 excellent digs while Kaycee Galdones had her moments in the final set and scored 13 markers for UST.

Janna Torres added 11 points, 4 coming from block kills as Agatha Mangulabnan had 17 excellent sets for the Golden Tigresses.

Libero Faye Flores manned the floor for Arellano with 28 excellent receptions and 13 digs while Sarah Verutiao had 23 excellent sets.

Four players scored in double digits for the 2-3 Lady Chiefs as Nicole Sasuman and Charmina Dino scored 14 and 13 points, respectively while Alyana San Gregorio and Mikaela Juanich had 10 points apiece.

Meanwhile, San Beda disposed its NCAA rivals Lady Stags to keep its semifinal dream alive, 25-22, 25-16, 25-18.

Nieza Viray led the offense with 13 markers while her twin Jeziela Viray and Trisha Paras added 9 points apiece for the 3-2 San Beda, which will wait for the result of Sunday’s Ateneo-Perpetual matchup to determine if they’ll play for a semis berth.

Reyann Canete fired 11 points while Sherielyn Bigata added 8 points for the 1-4 San Sebastian. – Rappler.com