MANILA, Philippines – Motolite displayed resilience and withstood Kat Tolentino's 33-point detonation to secure a come-from-behind victory against the struggling Choco Mucho Flying Titans, 25-27, 15-25, 25-18, 25-17, 18-16 in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference on Sunday, September 15, at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Down 2-0, Motolite banked on the 46 excellent sets of playmaker Iris Tonelada and their revitalized net defense to haunt Choco Mucho with another fifth-set nightmare.

Isa Molde displayed an all-around performance with 23 points, 18 excellent digs, and 10 excellent receptions, while Tots Carlos fired 23 markers as well for the Motolite squad, who improved to a 6-2 card.

Bern Flora also made an impact offensively and defensively with 15 points and 20 digs, while Jessma Ramos powered the brilliant net defense of Motolite as she had 5 of the team's 15 block kills.

Choco Mucho quickly elevated the momentum to their side as they marched behind Tolentino, who scorched hot and scored 12 points in the opening set alone.

The unforced errors kept the Power Builders grounded and they gave up a lopsided second frame, but Carlos served as a spark plug in the 3rd set and lifted her squad back on track with a 7-point set victory.

Motolite completely found their groove in the 4th set as they steamrolled the Choco Mucho squad with a huge 8-0 start anchored on their frontline defense and forced a deciding set.

The Flying Titans caught a breather in the final frame as Carlos threw back-to-back attack errors that gave a 13-10 lead to Choco Mucho, but the Power Builders quickly replied with 4 unanswered points and eventually closed the match through the kills of Molde and Flora.

Aside from her monster scoring performance, Tolentino also chipped in 21 excellent digs to help their libero Bang Pineda, who posted 31 digs and 24 excellent receptions for the limping 2-6 Choco Mucho.

BanKo thwarts BaliPure

Meanwhile, the BanKo Perlas Spikers survived the furious comeback attempt of the BaliPure Purest Water Defenders as they emerge victorious in 4 sets, 25-16, 25-12, 16-25, 25-20.

The Perlas Spikers shrugged off their 3rd set collapse and marched past BaliPure behind the steady performance of their veteran gunners.

Nicole Tiamzon carried the offensive load with 22 points, while Dzi Gervacio contributed 12 markers for the 6-3 Perlas Spikers.

BanKo completely overwhelmed BaliPure in the first two sets as Tiamzon got some help from veteran blocker Sue Roces, who added 9 points.

Despite a very sloppy start, BaliPure came back to life in the 3rd frame and forced another set through Graziella Bombita's timely onslaught that awakened the rest of the Water Defenders.

Menchie Tubierra, who scored 13 points, carried the offensive load in the 4th and sparked a 5-0 run that gave them a slim 7-4 advantage, but Tiamzon and Ella de Jesus kept the Perlas Spikers on course and unleashed 6 unanswered points to reclaim the driver's seat, 23-16.

Bombita tried to erase the 7-point deficit in the last set with a 4-0 run but came up short and settled for 14 markers, while Shirley Salamagos and Satriani Espiritu added 13 points apiece for the 2-7 Water Defenders.

Ateneo, CSB claim last semifinals seats; FEU clamps Lyceum

Earlier, the Ateneo Lady Eagles and the College of St Benilde Lady Blazers punched their ticket to the semifinals of the PVL Collegiate Conference with ease, while Far Eastern University ended their campaign with a victory over the Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) Lady Pirates.

Ateneo dismantled the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta (UPHSD) Lady Altas, 25-18, 25-9, 25-17, to set up a UAAP Finals rematch against the University of Santo Tomas in the semis.

Faith Nisperos returned with 15 markers while stalwart Ponggay Gaston fired 11 points and 11 excellent digs for the Lady Eagles, who finished second in Pool A with a 4-1 card.

Janel Maraguinot also had an impressive performance with 22 excellent sets and 4 service aces.

Bianca Tripoli scored 8 points along with 6 excellent digs for the Lady Altas, who will exit the conference with a 1-4 win-loss record.

CSB, on the other hand, sent home the Technological Institute of the Philippines (TIP) winless after taking a straight-sets victory, 25-13, 25-16, 25-9.

Diane Ventura led the balanced offense of the Lady Blazers with 10 markers, while Jade Gentapa and Chelsea Umali added 8 and 7 points, respectively.

Ashley Jinon scored 10 points, while Wielyn Margallo and Zyra Martinez both chipped in 6 points for the Lady Engineers.

St Benilde will face the unbeaten Adamson University in the semifinals, while TIP concluded their stint with a 0-5 record.

Meanwhile, FEU ended their campaign with a four-set victory against the Lady Pirates, 21-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-19.

France Ronquillo showed another steady performance with 18 markers and 8 excellent digs, while Czarina Carandang added 14 points for the 3-2 Lady Tamaraws.

Alexandra Rafael fired 15 points along with 8 digs for the 1-4 LPU as Joan Doguna and Mary Joy Onofre added 10 points apiece. – Rappler.com