MANILA, Philippines – Even minus main gunners Alyssa Valdez and Jia Morado, Creamline easily secured its 10th straight victory as the Cool Smashers rolled over the BaliPure Purest Water Defenders, 25-11, 25- 15, 25-17, in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference on Wednesday, September 18 at Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

In another display of firepower, the Cool Smashers relied on Jema Galanza and Risa Sato to send the Water Defenders to a five-game slump.

Galanza unloaded 14 of her 17 points off kills while Sato fired 10 markers for the unbeaten Creamline squad, which remained solo on top.

Fille Cainglet-Cayetano and Pau Soriano chipped in 7 and 5 points, respectively, as Kyle Negrito filled in the playmaking duties and dished out 17 excellent sets.

After a convincing opening frame victory, Creamline carried their momentum in the 2nd set and took advantage of BaliPure’s service errors to cop a 2-0 set lead.

The Water Defenders started the 3rd frame strong and grabbed a slim 8-7 lead, but Galanza and Sato provided the finishing touches for the Cool Smashers and closed the set with a 6-1 rally to protect their unbeaten stint.

Graziella Bombita led the scoring for the 2-8 BaliPure with 8 markers while Menchie Tubierra added 6 points and 12 excellent receptions.

Air Force soars past Motolite, nabs straight-set victory

The Philippine Air Force Lady Jet Spikers preserved their fiery win streak as they pulled off an upset victory over Motolite, 25-22, 25-23, 25-20.

The Jet Spikers soared high once again as they showcased their solid defense and flashed their classic veteran gameplay that caught the young Power Builders off guard.

Dell Palomata and May Ann Pantino led the balanced offense with 9 points apiece as Joy Cases and Judy Ann Caballejo tallied 8 and 7 markers, respectively, for the Lady Jet Spikers, who improved to a 4-5 card.

Air Force held off the late comeback attempt of the Motolite squad in the opening frame by leaning on veteran skipper Caballejo, who smartly drilled 2 of the team’s last 3 kills.

Tables turned in the 2nd set as the Power Builders built an early seven-point advantage, but this time around, Air Force completed a fightback through a late 6-0 blitz boosted by the net defense of Jozza Cabalsa and Palomata.

By the 3rd frame, the two squads exchanged short rallies until Motolite yielded due to their unforced errors that gave the Lady Jet Spikers a commanding 18-14 lead and eventually their fourth straight win.

Tots Carlos scored 21 points while Bern Flora added 8 points along with 14 excellent digs for the Myla Pablo-less Power Builders as they wound up tied with BanKo Perlas Spikers at 6-3.

Army dismantles Chef’s Classics

Meanwhile, the Pacific Town Army Lady Troopers rolled over the Chef’s Classics Lady Red Spikers in straight sets, 25-11, 25-23, 25-17.

Despite the absence of veteran Jovelyn Gonzaga, the Lady Troopers went full throttle to bounce back from their Saturday loss against Philippine Air Force in expense of the washed-out Lady Red Spikers, who remained dead last.

Royse Tubino and Jem Gutierrez carried the offensive load with 15 markers apiece while Ging Balse-Pabayo added 10 points as Army climbed to 5-4.

Chef’s Classics had a better 2nd set where it forged a deadlock at 23, but the veterans Balse-Pabayo and Tubino delivered the last 2 points to move an inch closer to a straight-set victory.

Army continued to wreak havoc and started to pull away in the final frame as it unleashed 9 unanswered points on the way to its fifth win.

Only Nieza Viray hit double figures with 15 points – all from spikes – for the Lady Red Spikers, who remained winless after 9 games. – Rappler.com