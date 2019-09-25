MANILA, Philippines – Petro Gazz tightened its grip of the No. 2 spot as the Angels stretched their win streak at the expense of the BanKo Perlas Spikers, 25-18, 25-18, 25-22 in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference on Wednesday, September 25 at Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

As the Final Four race heats up, Petro Gazz flashed its well-rounded defense anchored on libero Cienne Cruz – who had 17 excellent digs and 14 excellent receptions – to book its sixth straight win for a 7-2 card.

Chie Saet directed the Angels’ balanced attack with 17 excellent sets as Jeannete Panaga and Cherry Nunag dealt damage in front with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Jovelyn Prado scored 11 of her 12 points from spike kills while Jonah Sabete had an all-around performance of 10 points, 13 excellent digs and 13 excellent receptions.

The Perlas Spikers closed the gap 17-16 off Paneng Mercado’s attack error but the Angels unleashed an 8-2 rally to close the opening set with a seven-point lead.

Petro Gazz sustained the momentum in the 2nd set as service specialist Alyssa Layug capped off a 7-1 run that gave them a commanding 23-14 lead.

The Angels locked in their net defense in the final set and grabbed a 24-20 advantage.

Still hoping to extend the match, BanKo trimmed the deficit to just two, 24-22, but Panaga delivered the final kill to send the Perlas Spikers to their second straight loss.

Dzi Gervacio fired 13 points with 9 excellent digs while Sue Roces and Nicole Tiamzon added 6 markers apiece for BanKo, which dropped to 6-5.

Motolite blanks Chef’s Classics

Motolite also kept its poise in check and completed a sweep of the struggling Chef’s Classics, 25-19, 25-23, 25-22.

Tots Carlos went on a rampage in the crucial stretch of the match and fired 23 of her 26 points off spikes to carry the Power Builders to their seventh victory.

Jessma Ramos scored 11 points, 4 coming from blocks, while Isa Molde chipped in 8 markers along with 16 excellent digs for Motolite, which improved to 7-3.

Setter Iris Tonelada dished out 23 excellent sets as Myla Pablo returned in limited minutes and delivered two crucial kills in the 2nd frame.

Despite being hounded by service errors, Motolite found itself on top at the end of the 1st set, thanks to their 16 attack points.

Nieza Viray and Justine Tiu, though, changed the offensive flow of Chef’s Classics in the 2nd frame where they held a 22-19 lead, but Pablo and Carlos stormed through the defense and unloaded a late 6-1 blitz to end the set in their favor.

The Power Builders banked on Carlos’ onslaught and capped off the match with 6 unanswered points to neutralize the fiery performance of the Lady Red Spikers in the 3rd set.

Viray led the listless Chef’s Classics with 15 markers and 17 excellent digs while team captain Justine Tiu had her moments in the final set but came up short and settled with 10 points.

Choco Mucho nabs second straight win over BaliPure

Choco Mucho, meanwhile, had started to look solid again as the Flying Titans picked up win No. 4 against BaliPure Purest Water Defenders in straight sets, 25-16, 25-12, 25-16.

Kat Tolentino fired 14 points along with 11 excellent digs and Maddie Madayag returned from national team duty with 11 points to fuel the Flying Titans to their first back-to-back wins for a 4-6 slate.

Shannen Palec tallied 9 points while Bang Pineda displayed another impressive performance with 29 excellent digs and 8 excellent receptions.

BaliPure fired 6 unanswered points to grab an early 8-3 lead in the opening set but Choco Mucho stepped on the gas and answered with their own 6-1 rally to regain a slim 11-10 advantage.

The Flying Titans carried the momentum in the 2nd frame and started to pull away with a 10-2 blitz as the Water Defenders got doomed by their attack errors and defensive lapses.

More of the same happened at the start of the final set where Choco Mucho gained a commanding 14-4 advantage, enough to pull away to a clean victory.

Menchie Tubierra scored 11 points while Graziella Bombita tallied 8 marker for the 2-10 BaliPure. – Rappler.com