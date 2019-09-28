MANILA, Philippines – BanKo Perlas boosted its Final Four bid after a 25-21, 25-19, 25-21 drubbing of Motolite in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference on Saturday, September 28 at Filoil Fying V Centre in San Juan City.

Dzi Gervacio scorched hot and scored 19 of her 20 points off spikes as the Perlas Spikers also exploited the Power Builders’ errors to end their two-game slump.

Ace playmaker Jem Ferrer dished out 30 excellent sets while Sue Roces and Nicole Tiamzon added 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Gervacio and Roces delivered the last points for the Perlas Spikers in the opening frame to halt Motolite’s late run spearheaded by Isa Molde and Jessma Ramos.

The Power Builders found themselves on top by 4 early in the 2nd set with Ai Gannaban leading the charge in front before the Perlas Spikers unloaded a 9-1 blast to regain control, 18-14.

Myla Pablo, though, fueled the Power Builders’ comeback attempt to cut BanKo’s lead to just one, but Motolite gave up 4 crucial unforced errors that led to a 5-0 run for the Perlas Spikers.

Another pair of costly Motolite errors changed the pace in the 3rd set as Bersola and Tiamzon capped off BanKo’s valiant stand to keep the No.4 spot with a 7-5 win-loss record.

Tots Carlos led the offense with 14 points, while Pablo and Isa Molde had 10 points apiece for Motolite, which dropped to 7-4.

BaliPure ends dry spell

BaliPure Purest Water Defenders ended their drought with a cardiac five-set victory against the gritty Chef’s Classics Lady Red Spikers, 25-21, 23-25, 25-23, 17-25, 17-15.

Graziella Bombita fired 27 points to halt the seven-game losing streak of the Water Defenders as Menchie Tubierra had an all-around performance with 15 markers, 17 excellent digs and 14 excellent receptions.

Satrriani Espiritu added 15 points as well while libero Glyka Medina chipped in 17 digs and 14 receptions for BaliPure, which improved to 3-10.

Despite going down late in the 4th, starting setter Vira Guillema – who had 36 excellent sets – returned in the final frame and changed the flow of BaliPure’s offense.

Justine Tiu drilled back-to-back kills to keep Chef’s Classics within striking distance, 22-21 but Bali Pure fired 3 unanswered points to close the opening set on their favor.

The Lady Red Spikers almost wasted a 24-20 lead in the 2nd set as the Water Defenders unleashed 3 unanswered points but eventually came up short as Guillema sent her service straight to the net.

After a close start in the 3rd frame, BaliPure regrouped and leaned on their main gunner Bombita, who sparked a 5-2 rally to gain a 2-1 advantage.

Still looking for their first win, Chef’s Classics came out swinging in the 4th and forced a deciding set in dominant fashion after taking an eight-point set victory.

Bien Juanillo’s attack gave the Lady Red Spikers a four-point separation, 10-6 in the 5th set, but Guillema’s return sparked the comeback of BaliPure and grabbed a 14-13 advantage.

Tiu, who scored 23 markers, kept her squad alive and snatched the lead, 15-14, before the Water Defenders scored 3 straight points to deal Chef’s Classics another heartbreaking loss.

Nieza Viray had 19 points along with 20 excellent digs but suffered from a right ankle sprain in the 5th set as her twin sister Ella Viray added 13 markers for the Lady Red Spikers, who remained winless after 13 matches. – Rappler.com