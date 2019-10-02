MANILA, Philippines – The quest for a Final Four spot continues for Choco Mucho as the Flying Titans sustained their fiery streak with a win over Motolite, 19-25, 25-21, 25-15, 28-26, in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference on Wednesday, October 2, at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The phenomenal floor defense spearheaded by libero Bang Pineda – who had 33 excellent digs and 21 excellent receptions – propelled Choco Mucho to their fourth straight victory.

Kat Tolentino had another explosive performance with 22 attacks and 4 blocks and an ace, while Maddie Madayag tallied 15 points for the Flying Titans.

Shannen Palec added 13 points, while Kim Gequillana had an all-around performance with 9 points and 21 excellent digs.

Motolite displayed its balance offense in the opening frame and unleashed a late 7-1 rally to pull away with a 23-14 advantage.

A strong start in the second frame evened things up for the Flying Titans as the late rally of the Power Builders came up short after Tots Carlos and Isa Molde closed the set with back-to-back attack errors.

More of the same happened in the 3rd set as Madayag made her presence felt early, while Tolentino and Gequilliana sparked the offense of Choco Mucho, leading to a 10-point blowout.

Pineda's floor coverage withstood the scoring surge of Molde in the fourth, but Motolite miraculously found themselves on top 24-23, after scoring off an over reception.

The Flying Titans, though, saved 3 set points and capitalized the two straight errors from Carlos to grab the match and their sixth win of the conference.

Myla Pablo and Molde led the offense of Motolite with 14 points apiece for Motolite, who wound up tied with BanKo Perlas Spikers at 7-5 slate.

Thang Ponce also showcased her defensive prowess with 28 excellent digs and 11 excellent receptions while Carlos had 12 points and 24 digs.

Petro Gazz extends streak over Chef's Classics

On the other hand, Petro Gazz Angels strengthened their hold to the No. 2 spot after sweeping the Chef's Classics Lady Red Spikers, 25-21, 25-14, 25-12, for their seventh straight victory.

Jonah Sabete led the well-distributed offense with 12 points and had 12 excellent digs, while Cherry Nunag and Jovelyn Prado added 10 points each for the Angels, who improved to 8-2 slate.

Chef's Classics started the opening period with a one-point advantage, 8-7, before the Petro Gazz catapulted themselves to a 16-11 lead.

The Angels, despite their errors, dominated the lone winless squad in the second set after Kai Baloaloa hammered down a kill to cap off their 10-1 start.

Everything went smooth for the Petro Gazz in the 3rd set as Jessy De Leon's back-to-back aces capped their elimination round sweep against the depleted Red Spikers.

Ella Viray drilled 7 points and 9 excellent digs while Justine Tiu and Bien Juanillo had 4 points apiece for the Chef's Classics, who slid to 0-14.

UST, Adamson force do-or-die in Collegiate semis

Earlier, top teams University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Tigress and Adamson University Lady Falcons got their payback against their respective foes to force a Game 3 in the semifinals of PVL Collegiate Conference.

The Golden Tigresses forced a do-or-die match as they cruised past the Ateneo Lady Eagles in 4 sets, 26-24, 25-18, 25-17, 25-17.

Janna Torres and Imee Hernandez led the offense of the Golden Tigresses with 14 and 12 points apiece while Eya and EJ Laure had a combined 18 points and 27 excellent digs.

Jules Samonte's service errors gave UST a 24-21 advantage in the opening frame, but Ateneo unloaded 5 straight points to snatch a 26-24 triumph.

The Tigresses, though, took the next 3 sets with ease as they exploited the 38 unforced errors of the Lady Eagles.

Jaja Maraguinot directed Ateneo's offense with 21 excellent sets as Vanie Gandler and Faith Nisperos fired 15 and 12 markers, respectively while Jules Samonte and Erika Raagas added 11 points apiece.

Meanwhile, another thrilling five-setter ended with a different result as the Lady Falcons ran past the College of Saint Benilde (CSB) Lady Blazers, 25-12, 21-25, 25-22, 19-25, 15-11.

Despite giving up 39 errors, Adamson averted potential sweep all thanks to Trisha Genesis' heroics, who fired 24 markers and added 15 excellent receptions as Lucille Almonte and Rizza Cruz chipped in 12 points apiece.

Louie Romero dished out 18 excellent sets, along with 19 excellent sets and 6 points, while Ceasa Pinar added 9 points for the Lady Falcons.

Benilde, who played without the injured Mycah Go, recovered from their poor opening frame performance but fell short in the final set as Klarisa Abriam scored 21 of her 23 points off attacks while Gayle Pascuall chipped in 14 points.

The 4 squads will clash once again for a Finals berth on Sunday, October 6, at FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan City. – Rappler.com