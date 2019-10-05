MANILA, Philippines – Creamline stopped its sister team’s hot run as the Cool Smashers blanked the Choco Mucho Flying Titans, 25-15, 25-15, 25-16, in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference on Saturday, October 5 at San Agustin Gym in Iloilo City.

Jema Galanza propelled the Cool Smashers to their 12th straight win with 16 markers while Michele Gumabao and Celine Domingo added 12 and 9 points, respectively.

Creamline's two national team members – who missed the Philippines' game against Thailand in the ASEAN Grand Prix in Laguna on the same day – also made an impact as Alyssa Valdez had an all-around performance of 9 points, 9 excellent digs and 9 excellent receptions while Jia Morado dished out 13 excellent sets.

Valdez and Morado saw action for the Nationals on Friday when the Philippines turned back Vietnam at the start of regional tournament's second leg.

No Choco Mucho player reached double-figures as Shannen Palec and Kat Tolentino tallied 9 and 8 points, respectively, for Choco Mucho, which fell to 6-7.

Petro Gazz survives Army in 5 sets

Meanwhile, the balanced offense of Petro Gazz Angels clamped the Pacific Town Army Lady Troopers in 5 sets, 25-15, 20-25, 25-14, 13-25, 15-7.

Jovelyn Prado took charge for the Angels with 14 points along with 11 excellent digs and 9 excellent receptions while Cherry Nunag and Kai Baloaloa added 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Jonah Sabete had 11 markers and 18 excellent receptions while Jeanette Panaga scored 10 points for Petro Gazz, which kept its hold of the 2nd spot with 9-2 card.

Royse Tubino carried the offensive load of the 6-6 Lady Troopers with 21 markers while Jovelyn Gonzaga and Nerissa Bautista added 8 points apiece. – Rappler.com