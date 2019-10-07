MANILA, Philippines – The UST Golden Tigresses and the Adamson Lady Falcons will lock horns for the top prize in the Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference after dispatching their respective semifinals foes.

Eya Laure fired 21 points to give the Tigresses over UAAP rivals Ateneo Lady Eagles in an epic five-setter 20-25, 25-20, 25-16, 19-25, 16-14 win at the Arena in San Juan on Sunday, October 6.

Imee Hernandez and Janna Torres chipped in 14 points apiece for the Tigresses, while EJ Laure added 11 points, 13 excellent digs, and 10 excellent receptions.

Prized rookie Faith Nisperos topscored the Lady Eagles with 23 markers, while Erika Raagas and Jules Samonte had 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Lady Falcons trashed the College of St. Benilde Lady Blazers in a 25-18, 14-25, 25-17, 25-15 win behind Trisha Genesis, who unloaded 20 markers.

Aside from her scoring blast, Genesis also added 14 excellent receptions as Louie Romero manned the playmaking duties for Adamson with 22 excellent sets.

Lucile Almonte scored 15 points along with 13 excellent digs, while Ceasa Pinar and Lorene Turing tallied 13 and 12 markers, respectively.

Klarisa Abriam and Gayle Pascual had 10 points apiece for the losing CSB squad.

The best-of-three finals will kick off on Wednesday, October 9. – Rappler.com