MANILA, Philippines – Motolite snapped a two-game skid to upset the streaking Petro Gazz, while Banko Perlas stayed on a roll against Choco Mucho in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference on Wednesday, October 9 at Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Adamson, meanwhile, drew first blood in the PVL Collegiate Conference finals as the Lady Falcons soared past the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Tigresses in a cardiac five-setter, 23-25, 25-17, 25-16, 21-25, 15-11, in Game 1.

Trisha Genesis deliverd an all-around performance to finish with 21 points along with 20 excellent receptions and 16 excellent sets while Ceasa Pinar added 16 markers for the Lady Falcons, who will look to close out the series this weekend.

Game 2 is set at 11 am on Saturday, October 12 also at the Filoil Flying V Centre

Adamson's young guns also made an impact on the offensive end as Lucile Almonte and Lorene Toring scored 15 points apiece while Louie Romero dished out 33 excellent sets.

National team member Eya Laure led UST with 19 points and 25 excellent sets, while older sister EJ Laure and Imee Hernandez chipped in 15 points each as the Tigresses' 31 errors proved to be their downfall.

In the bronze medal match, Faith Nisperos unloaded 35 points as the Ateneo Lady Eagles outgunned the St Benilde Lady Blazers in 5 sets, 22-25, 25-16, 22-25, 26-24, 15-11.

Ponggay Gaston and Joan Narit added 10 points apiece while Jaja Maraguinot orchestrated Ateneo’s offense with 33 excellent sets.

Klarisa Abriam and Gayle Pascual led the charge for CSB with 23 and 20 markers apiece while Marites Pablo added 11 points and 33 excellent receptions in a losing effort.

Power Builders arrest slump

Motolite pulled off a thrilling five-set victory over the No. 2 Petro Gazz, 22-25, 25-13, 25-16, 16-25, 15-11, to end its two-game skid.

The Power Builders had a bit of slump in the 4th set but quickly regrouped in the final frame to snap the Angels' eight-game winning streak.

Tots Carlos unloaded 20 markers and picked up 21 excellent digs and 15 excellent receptions while Isa Molde and Ai Gannaban fired 12 and 10 points, respectively for Motolite, which improved to 8-5.

Libero Thang Ponce covered the floor well with 22 excellent digs and 8 excellent receptions as Fenela Emnas directed the offense of the Power Builders with 24 excellent sets.

The Angels looked shaky from the get-go and gave up 12 of their 37 unforced errors in the opening set alone, but still managed to pull away all thanks to Jovelyn Prado and Jeannete Panaga, who delivered their last two kills.

Motolite, though, reinforced their net defense in the 2nd set as they banked on Gannaban, who sparked an early 10-0 rally that stunned the error prone Petro Gazz.

More of the same happened in the 3rd frame after the Power Builders sustained their momentum and pummeled the Angels with 7 straight points that led to a dominant 21-13 advantage.

Tides have turned in the 4th frame as Petro Gazz looked more composed and flexed their own net defense to nab a 21-13 lead, enough to force another set.

The final frame kicked off with both squads exchanging hits, but the crucial errors called on Paneng Mercado doomed the Angels as Motolite started to control the pace with their 11-8 lead.

Jonah Sabete led 9-3 Petro Gazz with 14 points, 19 excellent digs and 16 excellent receptions while Kai Baloaloa and Panaga had 11 and 10 points each.

BanKo Perlas drubs Choco Mucho

Meanwhile, the Banko Perlas Spikers stayed on a roll as they overwhelmed the Choco Mucho Flying Titans in straight sets, 25-20, 25-19, 27-25.

Jem Ferrer’s fancy playmaking propelled the Perlas Spikers to their third straight triumph as the veteran setter scattered the leather well and dished out 27 excellent sets that led to 4 players reaching in double figures for BanKo, which strengthened its hold of the No. 3 spot with a 9-5 slate.

Kathy Bersola spearheaded the scoring for the Perlas Spikers with 13 markers while Nicole Tiamzon, Dzi Gervacio and Sue Roces all fired 11 points apiece.

The first two sets had the Perlas Spikers playing smoothly and easily outgunned the Flying Titans midway through the sets.

Kat Tolentino gave Choco Mucho a 21-17 lead in the 3rd set but BanKo fought back and tied the score at 22 through Gervacio’s kill before Tiamzon took over late in the game to complete their elimination sweep against the Flying Titans.

Tolentino carried the offensive load with 19 points while Bang Pineda handled the floor defense with 26 excellent digs and 13 excellent receptions for the 6-8 Choco Mucho. – Rappler.com