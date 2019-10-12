MANILA, Philippines – The Adamson Lady Falcons made it look easy as they swept the University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses for the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) on Saturday, October 12 at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The masterful playmaking of Finals MVP Louie Romero, coupled with the team’s full blast of energy, propelled the Lady Falcons to a straight-set victory over the Golden Tigresses, 25-19, 25-6, 25-17, in Game 2 of the best-of-three series.

Romero dictated the pace for Adamson with 24 excellent sets and 7 points while Best Middle Blocker Lorene Toring showed prowess in front and 15 points, including half of the team’s 12 blocks .

Conference MVP and Best Open Hitter Trisha Genesis fired 14 markers as Rizza Cruz and Lucile Almonte chipped in 10 and 9 points, respectively.

Adamson used brute force to roll over UST in the opening set as Almonte unloaded a bullet that gave the Lady Falcons a dominant 21-12 advantage before Genesis took charge late.

Everything turned into gold for Adamson after Genesis capped off their phenomenal performance in the 2nd set with a kill that gave them a resounding 19-point set win.

UST had a better start in the 3rd frame, but the Lady Falcons did not let their title bid slip from their grasp as another cross-court bomb from Almonte gave them a commanding 20-13 lead, enough to close the championship series.

Eya Laure carried the load for the runner-up Golden Tigresses with 11 points and 11 excellent digs.

Ateneo settles for 3rd place

The Ateneo Lady Eagles clinched the bronze medal after dispatching the St Benilde Lady Blazers in 4 sets, 25-20, 25-14, 22-25, 25-19.

Despite their third-set meltdown, the Lady Eagles managed to regroup and pulled away through their late run in the 4th.

Faith Nisperos posted another dominant performance for Ateneo with 21 points and 14 excellent digs while Jules Samonte added 16 markers.

Team captain Ponggay Gaston and Joan Narit had 12 points apiece while conference Best Setter Jaja Maraguinot dished out 22 excellent sets.

The Lady Eagles played flawlessly in the first couple of sets and even closed the 2nd frame with an 11-point lead.

With their backs against the wall, the Lady Blazers exploited the costly attack errors of Ateneo and erased an 11-point deficit in the 3rd to keep their third-place bid alive.

CSB tried to mount another comeback in the 4th frame and trimmed the Lady Eagles' lead to just one, 16-15, before Ateneo countered with 4 straight points for a commanding 20-15 advantage.

Gayle Pascual led the scoring for St Benilde with 11 markers while Jade Gentapa added 8 points and 14 excellent digs.

Individual Awards:

Most Valuable Player - Trisha Genesis (Adamson)

Best Open Spiker - Trisha Genesis (Adamson)

Second Best Open Spiker - Faith Nisperos (Ateneo)

Best Middle Blocker - Lorene Toring (Adamson)

Second Best Middle Blocker - Imee Hernandez (UST)

Best Opposite Spiker - Klarisa Abriam (Benilde)

Best Setter - Jaja Maraguinot (Ateneo)

Best Libero - Arianne Daguil (Benilde)

