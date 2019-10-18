MANILA, Philippines – Majoy Baron added another precious hardware to her collection, clinching the Most Valuable Player award as the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers ruled the 2019 Philippine Superliga Invitational Conference.

Baron fired 15 points in helping the Cargo Movers trounce the Petron Blaze Spikers, 25-22, 25-19, 17-25, 22-25, 15-12, in the winner-take-all finals at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig on Wednesday, October 17.

Proving to be one of the top defensive specialists in the country, Baron was also named Best Middle Blocker, capping off a stellar month that saw her make a mark in the ASEAN Grand Prix.

The 23-year-old bagged back-to-back Best Middle Blocker plums in the two legs of the regional meet.

Kalei Mau topscored with 30 points on top of 21 digs, Kim Dy fired 14 points, while Aby Marano added 10 points as F2 Logistics defended its throne in the Invitational Conference.

The Cargo Movers won their fifth championship, one behind the Blaze Spikers who have the most in PSL history with 6 titles.

Aiza Maizo-Pontillas paced Petron with 23 points, while Bernadette Pons and Sisi Rondina chalked up 18 and 14 points, respectively, in the crushing loss. – Rappler.com