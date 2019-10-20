MANILA, Philippines – An undermanned Creamline moved within a win of a perfect elimination run as the Cool Smashers overpowered the BanKo Perlas Spikers in straight sets, 25-22, 27-25, 25-14, in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference on Sunday, October 20 at Filoil Flying V Centre at San Juan City.

Despite the absence of several players including aces Alyssa Valdez and Jia Morado – who both flew to Japan for their national team duties – the Cool Smashers flexed their depth and rallied behind Jema Galanza, who fired 13 of her 14 points off kills and had 16 excellent receptions and 14 excellent digs.

Michele Gumabao and Rose Vargas provided additional firepower and scored 12 points apiece while Pau Soriano chipped in 11 markers for the Cool Smashers, who romped to their 15th straight triumph.

The Cool Smashers look to wrap up the eliminations still unbeaten against Motolite on Wednesday.

After a back-and-forth 1st set, the Perlas Spikers opened the 2nd frame strong as Dzi Gervacio gave them a seven-point lead, 16-9. But Creamline unloaded 6 straight points to close the gap 16-15.

Nicole Tiamzon's kills protected the one-point BanKo advantage before Galanza sparked a 4-0 rally to shift the lead back to the Cool Smashers, 23-21.

Kathy Bersola and Sue Roces showed force in front and saved 2 set points, but Gumabao hammered down back-to-back attacks to end the set.

Creamline, then, took full control and quickly ended the elimination stint of BanKo in the 3rd frame as they closed the match with a whopping 11-point lead.

Tiamzon scored 12 points while Roces added 11 markers for the Perlas Spikers, who will still advance to the Final Four with a 10-6 slate.

Petro Gazz overwhelms BaliPure

The Petro Gazz Angels cemented their hold of the No.2 spot at 11-4 as they ripped the BaliPure Purest Water Defenders in 3 quick sets, 25-19, 25-11, 25-16.

Jovelyn Prado and Jonah Sabete led the Angels’ balanced offense with 12 markers apiece while Jeanette Panaga and Kai Baloaloa added 8 and 7 points, respectively.

BaliPure showed a bit of life in the opening frame before eventually flatlining midway through the match as Jonah Sabete's two straight kills capped an 8-0 Petro Gazz run that led to a 12-point lead in the 2nd set.

The same dynamics carried over in the 3rd after Jessey De Leon whipped an ace to extend the Angels’ lead to 10, 23-13, enough to close BaliPure’s campaign.

The Water Defenders finished just above the winless Chef's Classics with a 4-12 record.

No one reached in double figures for BaliPure as Menchie Tubierra led the scoring with 9 points.

Petro Gazz will wrap up its elimination round on Wednesday versus Choco Mucho. – Rappler.com