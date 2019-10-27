MANILA, Philippines – Creamline and Petro Gazz clash for the crown once again as they swept separate semifinal foes in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference on Sunday, October 27 at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Banking on a balanced effort, Creamline scorched hot early and torched Motolite in straight sets, 25-18, 25-15, 25-8, in Game 2 of the best-of-three series.

Alyssa Valdez fired 15 points built on 10 attacks, 3 aces and 2 block kills to power the Cool Smashers, who hammered out twice as more kills than the Power Builders, 44-21

Michelle Gumabao and Jema Galanza also scored 12 markers apiece as Creamline took advantage of a Motolite side that missed the services of Tots Carlos.

Jia Morado scattered the ball well and dished out 21 excellent sets while Kyla Atienza provided the floor defense with 19 excellent digs and 12 excellent receptions.

Creamline instantly heated up in the opening frame as Morado activated all her hitters, leading to a nine-point lead, 20-11.

Still in cruise control, the Cool Smashers sustained their scoring spree in the 2nd frame as they erupted for a late 6-0 rally capped by Galanza's backrow bomb to grab a 2-0 set advantage.

All doors got shut for the depleted Power Builders in the final set as Creamline exploited Motolite's attack errors and finished the series with a whopping 17-point blowout.

Myla Pablo and Bern Flora led the dry scoring of Motolite with 6 points apiece.

All-around

Earlier, Petro Gazz closed their semis series without dropping a single set as they overpowered the BanKo Perlas Spikers anew, 28-26, 25-17, 25-17.

The brilliant all-around performance from Jovielyn Prado and Jonah Sabete propelled the Reinforced Conference champion to another Finals matchup against the unbeaten Creamline.

Prado topscored for Petro Gazz with 13 markers along with 14 excellent receptions and 11 excellent digs while Sabete chipped in 10 points and 14 receptions.

Veteran skipper Paneng Mercado fired 10 of her 11 points off kills as libero Cienne Cruz had 18 excellent digs.

The Perlas Spikers wasted an early lead in the 1st set as Nunag's block sent the Angels to set point, 24-23. Dzi Gervacio, though, showed up late and saved two set points, but Petro Gazz came out on top all thanks to their net defense.

Despite that close opening frame, the Angels turned up their game in the 2nd set and smoothly built a commanding seven-point lead, 17-10 off Paneng Mercado's kill.

BanKo tried to erase an eight-point lead in the 3rd frame and unleashed 4 straight points, but Petro Gazz blasted a counter 6-1 rally to move closer to the end, 23-14.

Nicole Tiamzon scored 15 markers with 10 excellent receptions while Gervacio posted 14 points, 12 receptions and 11 digs for the Perlas Spikers.

The best-of-three finals series between Creamline and Petro Gazz kicks off on November 6, Wednesday at 6 pm at the Filoil Flying V Centre, right after Motolite and BanKo Perlas fight for the bronze medal at 4 pm. – Rappler.com