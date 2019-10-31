MANILA, Philippines – Volleyball stars led by Alyssa Valdez and local artist Unique Salonga will perform in a fundraiser for cancer-stricken coach Roger Gorayeb on Sunday, November 3, at 4 pm at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The multi-titled Gorayeb, who has coached top volleyball players like Valdez, Jaja and Dindin Santiago and Grethcel Soltones, has been confined in a hospital for more than a month due to multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer that affects the bone marrow.

Aside from Valdez, Gretchen Ho, Sisi Rondina, Kalei Mau, Dimdim Pacres, Deanna Wong, Jema Galanza, Kara Acevedo, Nicole Tiamzon and Pan Pan Pantino will grace the program.

Basketball players Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena will also be among the guest stars in the event.

Looking for A Benefit Night for Coach Roger Gorayeb tickets? Tickets will be sold tomorrow (October 29) at 8am.



Limited VIP SEATS (including plated dinner) with your idols will also be sold.



LINK: https://t.co/xykQwX7T6p…#VolleyballCommunityGivesBack#AllForCoachRoger pic.twitter.com/IvkvebWCBj — Volleyball Community Gives Back (@VCGBph) October 28, 2019

Former IV of Spades member Unique Salonga and OPM artists Wicked Adobo, Johnoy Danao, Ebe Dancel, Bullet Dumas, Quest, Lunar Lights and Anyo will also be there to rock the stage.



• @vcgbph 3 TULOG NALANG! Mapapanood niyo na ang performances ng mga paborito niyong OPM artists sa Benefit Night for Coach Roger Gorayeb. Tara na’t maki-jam at makisaya!

Tickets available at https://t.co/BzEp1IrPLQ. #VolleyballCommunityGivesBack#AllForCoachRoger pic.twitter.com/S4vAaEai5R — Wicked Adobo (@WickedAdobo) October 31, 2019

VIP tickets priced at P5,000 include plated dinner with star athletes, while patron (P2,000), lower box (P1,500) and general admission (P500) tickets are also available.

Tickets can be purchased through this link.

Donations can be made through BDO fund transfer under the account name Franzheska I. Gorayeb and account No.: 0070 1007 0218.

Gorayeb, who's best known for steering the San Sebastian dynasty to 11 straight NCAA championships from 1986 to 1997, has a total of 22 women's volleyball titles under his belt. He also mentored National University and Ateneo in the UAAP.

He last called the shots for the PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters in the Philippine Super Liga Invitational Conference before being admitted to St. Luke's Medical Center in Quezon City. – Rappler.com