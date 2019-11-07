MANILA, Philippines – Team Philippines showed no mercy and blanked Team Sparkle to keep its record unblemished in the 2019 Philippine Superliga Super Cup at the Arena in San Juan on Thursday, November 7.

Ces Molina fired 17 points off 12 attacks, 3 aces, and 2 blocks as Team Philippines romped to a 25-12, 25-18, 25-18 win and improved to 2-0 to tie Team Japan atop the rankings in the four-team tournament.

Jovelyn Gonzaga chalked up 13 points from 11 kills in the crushing victory, while Eya Laure churned out 12 points.

Rhea Dimaculangan finished with 5 points laced with 4 aces and issued 16 excellent sets for Team Philippines.

Carmina Aganon delivered 7 points as no player from Team Sparkle, which remained winless after two games, breached double figures.

Team Sparkle joined Team Shine, which has yet to win after two outings, at the bottom. – Rappler.com