MANILA, Philippines – Creamline kept its composure late in the game and successfully retained the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference crown after sweeping Petro Gazz, 29-27, 25-22, 27-25, Saturday, November 9, at FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

The late game woes of the Petro Gazz Angels proved costly as Alyssa Valdez and Jema Galanza delivered for the Creamline Cool Smashers in the clutch to complete the rare 20-0 tournament sweep.

Valdez scorched hot and fired 18 points for Creamline while Galanza scored 15 of her 16 points off attack kills.

The Finals MVP and Best Setter of the conference Jia Morado dished out 24 excellent sets while Best Libero Kyla Atienza manned the floor with 22 excellent digs and 17 receptions.

The Cool Smashers overcame a three-point deficit and fired 4 straight points to hold a 23-18 advantage in 1st set. Jeanette Panaga, however, fired timely aces and while Cherry Nunag sparked a counter 4-0 rally to give the lead back to Petro Gazz, 25-24.

Jonah Sabete and Jovielyn Prado tried to close the set, but Sato kept Creamline alive before Valdez took charge with back-to-back kills to snatch the opening frame.

The Angels tried to mount another comeback in the second set as Panaga denied Gumabao's attack to trim the Cool Smashers' lead to just one, 23-22. But another clutch smash from Valdez provided enough separation to move her squad a set away from a perfect tournament.

Petro Gazz had another lead in 3rd, but Valdez kept Creamline within striking distance while Galanza and Gumabao's heroics extended the set.

Valdez, then, fired a bullet to take the championship point as Paneng Mercado's attack error ended the championship series.

The 2nd Best Open Spiker Prado led the scoring for Petro Gazz with 11 points while Best Middle Blocker Panaga had 10 markers.

Battle for Third: BanKo drops Game 2, but bags bronze

Despite losing in Game 2, BanKo Perlas Spikers still got away with the bronze medal.

Motolite outclassed BanKo in four sets, 26-28, 25-14, 25-19, 24-17, but the championship sweep of Creamline shut the doors for Power Builders' hunt for the final podium spot.

Myla Pablo found her groove and fired 26 points while Tots Carlos and Isa Molde added 19 and 15 markers for Motolite.

Ai Gannaban added 11 points, including 5 block kills while Iris Tonelada directed their offense with 25 excellent sets.

Kathy Bersola fueled BanKo's late comeback in the opening set and knotted the game at 22 after their three straight block kills. Molde and Pablo's attacks extended the set for Motolite, but Sue Roces and Anna Gopico delivered the finishing touches for the Perlas Spikers.

The Power Builders, however, did a demolition job in 2nd set and grabbed a 11-4 advantage that eventually became an 11-point lead.

Another strong start in 3rd frame propelled Motolite to grab 2-1 advantage as Carlos came alive and put her squad on top, 17-11 while Pablo sustained her aggressive offense and closed the set with a spike kill.

The Perlas Spikers displayed their own version of a strong start and took the upper hand, 11-5 before Pablo and Carlos sparked a run to regain the lead, 16-15.

Nicole Tiamzon tied the set at 16, but Motolite went on a rampage and finished the match with a 9-1 rally as Molde found her touch in the service area.

Veteran skipper Tiamzon scored 12 points while Best Middle Blocker Kathy Bersola and Sue Roces added 11 points apiece.

BanKo swept Motolite in Game 1 last Wednesday, November 6, that eventually propelled them to the bronze. – Rappler.com