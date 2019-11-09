MANILA, Philippines – Creamline just got another MVP on its stacked lineup as Jema Galanza bagged the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference Most Valuable Player award on Saturday, November 9.

The former Lady Falcon, who also received the Best Open Spiker honor, led the Cool Smashers to an undefeated season and finished the elimination round with 192 attack kills, 15 blocks and 19 aces.

Aside from her offensive prowess, the explosive skipper from Laguna also made an impact defensively and finished on top of the list of receiving and digging category.

Moreover, Galanza made her presence felt during the absence of Alyssa Valdez in the elimination round and delivered crucial kills in Game 2 of the Finals, where she had 16 points.

Aside from Galanza, Creamline's Jia Morado bagged the Best Setter and Finals MVP award while Kyla Atienza received the Best Libero plum.

Meanwhile, Petro Gazz' Jovielyn Prado was hailed as the 2nd Best Open Spiker while her teammate Jeannete Panaga snagged the Best Middle Blocker honor, along with BanKo's Kathy Bersola.

Prado and Panaga propelled the Angels to the Finals and had their respective moments in Game 2 as Bersola displayed superior net defense all throughout the conference by shutting down the ace players of other teams.

Meanwhile, Tots Carlos, who brought the young Motolite squad to the playoffs, bagged the Best Opposite Spiker award. – Rappler.com