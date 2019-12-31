MANILA, Philippines – Skkkrrrt, check out your girl Mimiyuuuh having a ball!

Mimiyuuuh, the country’s latest YouTube sensation surely had a blast over the holidays with on-court – and likewise online – champion Ateneo. (READ: Not just UAAP queens, Ateneo Lady Eagles also Twitter champions)

The Lady Eagles invited Mimi, who has over two million subscribers on YouTube, as special guest to their party.

While it seemed all fun all night, it’s when the online star joined the Ateneo team’s “One Big Fight” cheer – in trademark Mimiyuuuh vocals, of course – that brought the house down.

“NAMEET KO BUONG ATENEO LADY EAGLES HUHU!!! MY HEARTUE,” tweeted Mimiyuuuh, a fashion design and merchandising graduate from De La Salle-College of St Benilde who made bigger waves (and bigger money, for sure) on social media.

Check out the star-studded holiday hangout:

NAMEET KO BUONG ATENEO LADY EAGLES HUHU!!! MY HEARTUE https://t.co/8TyPr7mz2V — mimiyuuuh (@mimiyuuuh) December 30, 2019

"The Goat and The Mimiyuuh"





©️ Jules pic.twitter.com/3IbPtzbLtK — May4ever (@marengjane) December 30, 2019

Ateneo Lady Eagles with Mimiyuuuh pic.twitter.com/CA8FsOhNcE — M a r i (@KiefLyislove) December 31, 2019

