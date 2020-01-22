MANILA, Philippines – National team mainstay Mika Reyes announced her exit from the Petron Blaze Spikers in her column in The Daily Tribune on Wednesday, January 22 as she transfers to the Sta. Lucia Realtors for the upcoming Philippine Superliga (PSL) season.

After 3 years with Petron, Reyes admitted that the transfer was a tough decision for her to make, but she chose to face new challenges for her professional growth.

"I would forever be grateful to the team and to the bosses who pinned their trust on me.But all good things must eventually come to an end. The time has come for me to move on and challenge myself again in a new environment," wrote Reyes.

Sta. Lucia also welcomed Reyes in an announcement made in social media.

The former La Salle Lady Spiker likened her exit to the time she chose to leave the Ramil de Jesus-mentored F2 Logistics in 2016.

"I took this gamble, a leap of faith if you want to call it, because I wanted to step out of my comfort zone and challenge myself. I wanted to fly on my own and check what’s in store for me outside the comfort of my La Salle and F2 Logistics family. And it turned out to be the best decision I ever made," added Reyes.

The middle blocker rose to fame during her collegiate years and won 3 UAAP championships with La Salle.

In her first year with Petron, Reyes became a big factor in the Blaze Spikers' title run in the 2017 PSL All-Filipino Conference as she won the 2nd best middle blocker award.

She won 3 more PSL crowns with Petron that included the All-Filipino Conference and Grand Prix in 2018, as well as the 2019 PSL Grand Prix.