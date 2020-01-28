MANILA, Philippines – Volleyball star Denden Lazaro and basketball player LA Revilla finally tied the knot.

The two sports personalities got hitched in Silang, Cavite, on Monday, January 27 – a year after announcing their engagement.

Lazaro and Revilla kept their marriage private on social media but fans got a glimpse of their wedding through their guests, such as Alyssa Valdez, Lazaro's former teammate in Ateneo.

Revilla was recently traded to NorthPort after more than two years with Phoenix in the PBA, while Lazaro currently plays for Petron in the PSL. – Rappler.com