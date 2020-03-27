MANILA, Philippines – Volleyball star Jia Morado auctions off a special jersey where all proceeds will go to the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) for the country's frontliners against the coronavirus.

"Bidding something special to me for those who are doing extra special things for us," wrote Morado.

The UAAP champion puts up for bidding the Ateneo jersey she wore in her final playing year.

The bid starts at P1,200 and will increase with increments of P100. The bid will close on Wednesday, April 1, 12 noon.

The Creamline setter, together with her beau Miguel de Guzman, started the initiative to raise funds for PPE, N95 masks and surgical gloves, which will be donated to Jose R Reyes Memorial Medical Center and Philippine General Hospital.

The goal is to be able to purchase at least 100 PPE coverall gowns, 1,000 N95 masks and 1,000 pairs of surgical gloves.

Those who do not want to participate in the bid can donate as little as P10 to the Gcash account found in the Facebook page Every Little Thing Counts (@ForOurFrontlinersPH).

Morado graduated from Ateneo with two UAAP championships and also won 3 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) titles with the Creamline Cool Smashers.

The UAAP Season 77 Best Setter is also part of the national team, which last saw action in the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games. – Rappler.com