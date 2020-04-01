MANILA, Philippines – A year after graduating from the UAAP, former Ateneo captain Bea de Leon remains very much in the loop in league volleyball action.

The middle blocker – who was one of Ateneo's vaunted triple towers with Kat Tolentino and Maddie Madayag – started her UAAP journey with a championship and ended it with another crown after propelling the Ateneo Lady Eagles past the UST Tigresses for their third title last season.

After a storied UAAP career marked by rivalry matches between Ateneo and La Salle, Rappler catches up with De Leon on what's keeping her busy amid the community quarantine, as well as her season predictions and thoughts on the first week of volleyball action before the league suspension.

De Leon is currently a professional volleyball player with Choco Mucho in the Premier Volleyball League. – Rappler.com