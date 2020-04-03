MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Volleyball stars, through the organization Volleyball Community Gives Back to the Philippines (VCGBPH), came together to extend a helping hand to the frontliners battling the coronavirus pandemic.

What’s up Volleyball fans!



Get your tickets now in our RAFFLES FOR HEROES

You can win anything from jerseys trophies video greets AND MORE



All proceeds will go to #ServeOurFrontliners pic.twitter.com/FsZ31dmdf8 — Volleyball Community Gives Back (@VCGBph) April 1, 2020

VCGBPH launched a raffle fundraiser, where fans will get a chance to win a bundle of memorabilia from their idols. Here are some of the items that you can win in #ServeOur Frontliners: Raffles for Heroes:

SEA Games beach volleyball gears

Beach volleyball queens and SEA Games bronze medalists Sisi Rondina, Bernadeth Pons, Dzi Gervacio and Dij Rodriguez will give away their 2019 SEA Games gear in the Beach Bundle.

Any beach volleyball fans out there?



Next bundle is from the QUEENS OF THE SAND



Get the chance to win SEA Games Bronze medalists’ Sports Bras NOW! #ServeOurFrontliners pic.twitter.com/1XyN12h5kq — Volleyball Community Gives Back (@VCGBph) April 2, 2020

Mika Reyes’ national team jersey

Former La Salle blocker Mika Reyes will throw in her national team gear in the DLSU-CSB Middle Bundle. Also included in the bundle are Aby Marano’s F2 Logistics jersey, Rachel Austero’s Sta Lucia Realtors jersey and other items from Majoy Baron and Pangs Panaga.

Rise and Shine It’s a good day for volleyball fans cuz our THIRD BUNDLE is out



FANS of the GREEN & WHITE show some love and buy for our DLSU/CSB Middles Bundle



Photos of players CTTO pic.twitter.com/vniY9JUY1e — Volleyball Community Gives Back (@VCGBph) April 3, 2020

Charo Soriano’s FIVB memorabilia

Volleyball icon and former Lady Eagle Charo Soriano added her 2018 FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour Manila Open sports garment in souvenirs up for grabs in the Ateneo Middles Bundle, which also contains items from Bea De Leon, Maddie Madayag, Gretchen Ho and Amy Ahomiro.

ONE BIG FIGHT to #ServeOurFrontliners



Don’t miss the chance to win memorabilia from our ATENEO MIDDLES BUNDLE



Photos of players CTTO pic.twitter.com/Zl9MZQyXZi — Volleyball Community Gives Back (@VCGBph) April 3, 2020

You could win FIVB World Tour - Manila Open 2018 Sports Bra



When @itscharosoriano represented the PH in her first ever FIVB tournament pic.twitter.com/AW6wIeR0b5 — Volleyball Community Gives Back (@VCGBph) April 3, 2020

#REALFRIENDS cap

The fan-favorite group of former Ateneo stars Alyssa Valdez, Denden Lazaro, Ella De Jesus, Amy Ahomiro and Bea Tan, popularly known as Team Besh, will give signed #REALFRIENDS caps in the Team Besh bundle.

First bundle is out and is UP FOR GRABS



Buy your raffle now and get the chance to win TEAM BESH signed !



Don’t forget to fill up THIS FORM https://t.co/rW6wiDMzMC pic.twitter.com/WiI0fKMfn8 — Volleyball Community Gives Back (@VCGBph) April 2, 2020

Liberos' jerseys

Veteran defensive specialists Jen Reyes, Melissa Gohing, Kath Arado, Tantan Gata-Pantone and rising stars Thang Ponce and Jennifer Nierva will also give away their jerseys in the Defense Bundle.

Some of the best LIBEROS in all of PH Volleyball Ponce Pantone Nierva Reyes Arado Gohing



Buy tickets for our Defense Bundle malay niyo gumaling serve/receive at depensa niyo



Photos of players CTTO pic.twitter.com/nFoUdgPbfy — Volleyball Community Gives Back (@VCGBph) April 3, 2020

A raffle ticket costs P300 each. The group aims to produce 2,500 personal protective equipment (PPE) that will be given to the frontliners.

The volleyball group was formed back in 2013 and already helped victims of different calamities such as Typoon Yolanda and Taal Volcano eruption.

Details and updates of the fundraiser can be seen on their social media accounts. – Rappler.com