MANILA, Philippines – Philippine men's volleyball star Bryan Bagunas returned to the country from his Japan V-League stint only to be quarantined in an expensive hotel for more days than promised. (READ: Traveling to PH during pandemic? Here's what to expect)

"'Yung sabi na 3 to 4 days lalabas na 'yung result ng swab test at pwede na kami makauwi, kaso mag-7 days na wala pa din update. Maawa po kayo sa amin mga NON OFW. Ang masama pa doon ang sinasabi lang nila na available hotel na-accredited nila, pinakamababa na is P3,000 per night," a frustrated Bagunas tweeted on Wednesday night, May 20.

(They say that is takes 3 to 4 days for the swab test results to be released then we can go home, but it's been 7 days and there hasn't been any update. Have mercy on us non-OFWs. What's worse is the price of available accredited hotels is at P3,000 per night.)

In a phone interview with Rappler, the UAAP Season 81 men's volleyball MVP also shared that he was not allowed to order food deliveries and was limited to buying hotel food.

"May food from breakfast to dinner pero hindi sapat. Sobrang konti ng food, sariling bayad, and bawal umorder outside, bawal Grab food, and we can only order in the hotel. Ang mahal pa ng pagkain – P60 ang extra rice," shared Bagunas, who had to shoulder all expenses incurred during the quarantine period.

(There's food from breakfast to dinner, but it's not enough. It's only a small serving, I had to pay for it on my own, we're not allowed to order food from outside, no Grab food, and we can only order in the hotel. It's so expensive that it costs P60 for extra rice.)

According to the spiker, the system was also inconsistent as there were others who got their results immediately, while others have been staying in the hotel for more than a week.

Bagunas, who played as an import for the Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler, returned to the Philippines on Friday, May 15 after rebooking his flight 4 times due to canceled flight schedules from Tokyo to Manila.

The 2019 Southeast Asian Games men's volleyball silver medalist was initially set to return on May 3, but the Philippine government suspended all flights that day. His airline also canceled flights as it needed to comply with the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) requirements to continue flights to-and-from the country.

Bagunas, though, tested negative on Thursday, May 21, but has to wait for the certificate to leave the hotel.

The volleyball star will be training in the Philippines through online individual workouts before his Japan V-League resumes in August or September.

Unlike the Philippines, he was able to train normally back in Japan as businesses and mass transporation have resumed operations. (EXPLAINER: When can sports resume amid coronavirus pandemic?)

"Normal mga tao sa Japan ngayon. Pwede mag-jogging, pwedeng lumabas. ‘Yung iba natatakot lang lumabas tapos 'yung mga store, limited time lang mag-oopen. Tuloy pa rin ang mga tren, Shinkansen and domestic flights," said Bagunas.

(People in Japan are going about their normal lives. You can jog and go out. Others are just scared to go out and stores are open for a limited time. The train, Shinkansen and domestic flights have resumed operations.) – Rappler.com