MANILA, Philippines – Former Ateneo star Denden Lazaro makes a move back to the Premier Volleyball League as she officially signs with the Choco Mucho Flying Titans.

Choco Mucho made the announcement of the blockbuster move on Saturday, May 30 as they welcome back the two-time UAAP champion.

We have a new titan on the court Welcome to the Choco Mucho Flying Titans family, Denden Lazaro! @denniselazaro pic.twitter.com/vm9hTEQFv2 — Choco Mucho Flying Titans (@CMFlyingTitans) May 30, 2020

The two-time UAAP Best Receiver and UAAP Season 76 Best Digger will reinforce the team's floor defense and complement the offense of Ateneo towers Kat Tolentino, Maddie Madayag and Bea de Leon.

After her stint in Balipure, Lazaro transferred to rival league Philippine Superliga (PSL) and played for Petron, PLDT and Cocolife.

The libero won a title with the Petron Blaze Spikers in the 2019 PSL Grand Prix.

She was called up to join the Philippine women's volleyball team and represented the country in the 2018 Asian Games.

Last January, Lazaro married long-time beau LA Revilla, who played for the La Salle Green Archers and is currently playing for NorthPort in the PBA. – Rappler.com