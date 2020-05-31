MANILA, Philippines – The country’s top volleyball players look to help game-day workers affected financially by the COVID-19 pandemic by staging a fundraising variety show.

Volleyball Community Gives Back PH (VCGB PH), a group organized by some of the biggest names in the sport, will hold Serve as One at 7:30 pm on June 5 and 6 to raise funds and provide care packs for volleyball personnel and their families amid the sports shutdown.

"Time and time again, the Philippine volleyball community has exemplified solidarity in the face of various adversities – from community development, natural disaster responses, relief operations and more recently, distribution of PPE to different provinces," said beach volleyball standout Charo Soriano, one of the VCGB PH leaders.

“Everyone helps out. And people - players, coaches, management, staff, officials, and fans - all do their part.”

Last month, the #CARINGFORALL: Down The Line, We Are One was launched to provide assistance for the paid-per-day personnel.

"We wanted to reach out and help our volleyball personnel and staff and all those who made our games possible – bouncers, ball retrievers, referees, technicians all those whose livelihoods have been threatened due to COVID-19 so we came up with the idea of putting up the Serve as One variety show,” said former Ateneo standout Amy Ahomiro.

“All proceeds will go to the care packages for their families.”

Former La Salle captain Aby Maraño, who helped distribute the second batch of care packages, saw the hardships of the match-day personnel.

"Our volleyball officials and personnel felt really sad about the fact that volleyball will stop for the next month cause volleyball for most of them is the only source of income they have," said Maraño.

“I learned that they started small businesses like selling sweet Pinoy desserts, some are selling peanut butters and garlic spicy sauce only to sustain their lives amid the pandemic situation.”

Former Adamson standout Amanda Villanueva said she hopes everyone in the sport feels they’re “one community and we strive to help each other in whatever way we can.”

“To stand together as one family not just on the court but also outside of the court," said Villanueva.

"The fight is far from over, we’re like in a championship situation, like 14-14 all, 5th set. We need one another to be able to win this fight,” added Philippine volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.

The variety show will air on the ABS-CBN Sports website, Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Donations can be sent to Ryan Sordan through BPI bank account 8069 0632 77, GCash at 0917-5003390, and PayMaya at 0917-5003390.

VCGB PH had donated 2,081 protective personal equipment to medical frontliners after the #ServeOurFrontliners: Raffle for Heroes fund drive.

A total of 310 PPE went to Sultan Kudarat, 220 to Quezon Medical Center, 301 to Batangas, 200 to Aklan, 100 to Puerto Galera, 200 to Cebu, 250 to Northern Mindanao Medical Center, 300 to National Children’s Hospital, 100 to Army, 50 to Navy and 50 to Maysan Health Station.

Visit Volleyball Community Give Back on Facebook and @vcgbph on Instagram and Twitter for more details. – Rappler.com