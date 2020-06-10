MANILA, Philippines – As athletes have more time on their hands lately, Philippine men's volleyball team player Rex Intal uses his time to pursue other passions like several other players.

Intal has always loved creating masterpieces on the canvas, but it's only now while sports remains on hiatus that he got the chance to take it to the next level by setting up his own painting studio in his garage.

This comes just months after the former three-time UAAP champion with the Ateneo Blue Eagles played for the Philippine team that clinched the country's first Southeast Asian Games men's volleyball silver medal in 42 years.

Rappler catches up with Intal as he walks us through some of his favorite artwork and how he juggles his painting with keeping fit during quarantine. – Rappler.com