MANILA, Philippines – There are few athletes who have made the seamless transition from sports to media. Gretchen Ho, a former volleyball standout for the Ateneo Lady Eagles, is one of them.

In the third episode of At the Buzzer, host Naveen Ganglani talks to Gretchen about what prompted her career in the media industry and the responsibilities that have come along with it.

Ho shares how a sign from the universe pushed her to a media career rather than going corporate after college, then explained how going out of her comfort zone has helped her find the confidence that she needed to succeed with her endeavors. (READ: Gretchen Ho's tips for finding new passions)

The television host then discusses being active on social media – hello, trolls – including the pressure to provide content on a consistent basis, and the story of her mission: #WomanInAction.

Ho also looks back at her time with the Ateneo Lady Eagles – including why they couldn’t win a championship in her playing years – and names her all-time Ateneo startling lineup.

Here is an excerpt from the podcast:

Naveen: You called your mom your original Woman in Action. She’s always been a motivation for you, she’s always been supportive, she’s always been there at the games, supporting you at events. How big of a role did your mom play in determining what you’re doing now?

Gretchen: My mom has always been very supportive. She’s my checks and balances. When I make a decision, I go and run through it with her, and she gives me sound advice. She’s very open-minded. Sa kanya noong una – ako nga, ayaw ko mag showbiz – sila nagsasabi sa akin, parents ko, na, ‘Go, why not?’ (I didn’t want to enter showbiz, but my parents told me, ‘Go, why not?’) – Rappler.com

